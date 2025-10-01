STATE OF HAWAI‘I EXECUTIVE BRANCH DEPARTMENTS ENCOURGAGED TO PROMOTE JOB OPPORTUNITIES WITH OPERATION HIRE HAWAI‘I
STATE OF HAWAI‘I EXECUTIVE BRANCH DEPARTMENTS ENCOURAGED TO PROMOTE JOB OPPORTUNITIES WITH OPERATION HIRE HAWAI‘I
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 30, 2025
HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green and the Department of Human Resources Development (DHRD) are urging executive branch departments to expand usage of Operation Hire Hawai‘i (OH-HI) to help fill critical state government vacancies. Launched under Executive Order 25-02 in February 2025, OH-HI is a targeted outreach initiative designed to streamline the state hiring process and fast-track qualified candidates into public service roles across the state.
Since its inception, more than 160 individuals have been hired through OH-HI, demonstrating its effectiveness in connecting job seekers with meaningful employment opportunities in state government.
With the ongoing federal government shutdown creating uncertainty for many Hawai‘i residents, the state recognizes the potential long-term financial and economic impacts on our communities. In response, the state of Hawai‘i is encouraging those affected by the shutdown to explore career opportunities within state government.
“Operation Hire Hawai‘i is an investment in our people and our future,” said Governor Green. “As federal uncertainty creates stress for families, we are opening doors to stable careers in public service at the state level. Every new hire strengthens our ability to deliver for Hawai‘i — and I encourage anyone ready to serve to step forward — your skills and your aloha are needed now more than ever.”
“The Department of Human Resources Development is committed to working closely with our state agencies to ensure that those looking to join our ‘ohana can do so quickly,” said DHRD Director Brenna Hashimoto. “We currently have 40 job postings available under OH-HI and are encouraging all departments to open additional recruitments under this initiative as soon as possible.”
For more information on Operation Hire Hawaiʻi, visit DHRD’s website at dhrd.hawaii.gov/OHHI.
