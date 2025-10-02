Solintel Announces Strategic Partnership with AAA Electrical Supply and Order from L.A. County Parks & Recreation

Solintel Intellifos Hub Installed at Dexter County Park Intellifos Hub being installed at Dexter County Park

Solintel Announces Strategic Partnership with AAA Electrical Supply and Secures First U.S. Order from Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation

TALLINN, ESTONIA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solintel OÜ, the pioneer in autonomous solar and wind-powered smart city infrastructure, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with AAA Electrical Supply and the successful procurement of its first U.S. contract with Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department.Strategic West Coast PartnershipUnder the exclusive distribution agreement, AAA Electrical Supply will serve as Solintel's authorized distributor across the United States and Canada, with specific territorial exclusivity covering California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. This partnership provides Solintel with immediate access to the critical West Coast markets where sustainability initiatives and smart city development are driving significant infrastructure investment."AAA Electrical Supply brings deep regional expertise and established relationships that will accelerate our market penetration across the western United States," said James McDougall, Executive Chairman of Solintel OÜ and President of Solintel LLC. "This partnership provides the local presence and market knowledge essential for scaling our autonomous infrastructure solutions in North America's most progressive sustainability markets."Breakthrough ContractThe partnership has already delivered immediate results with Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation's order for two autonomous Intellifos Hubs as part of a pilot program. This marks Solintel's first U.S. contract and validates the company's technology for municipal off-grid applications.The autonomous Intellifos Hubs will be deployed in Dexter County Park to demonstrate off-grid capabilities with the ability to include as options in addition to Solar plus battery autonomous lighting:• Solar and wind-powered street lighting with 360-degree camera integration• Real-time environmental monitoring and data collection• Emergency communication capabilities• EV and micro-mobility charging stations• Wireless internet connectivity via cellular integrationMassive Scale OpportunityLos Angeles County represents one of the largest infrastructure opportunities in North America, with:• Over 400 parks and recreational facilities under county management• 10 million residents – larger than most U.S. states• $50+ billion in annual infrastructure spending across county departments• Leading smart community initiatives and aggressive sustainability mandates"This pilot program with LA County Parks and Recreation validates our autonomous technology for off-grid applications and establishes a reference customer for expanding across the U.S. municipal market," said Jonas Neihardt, Advisor and Vice President of Solintel LLC USA. "The potential for scaling this solution across county departments and to other California municipalities represents a transformational growth opportunity."Technology Validation for Off-Grid ApplicationsThe LA County deployment specifically validates Solintel's autonomous capabilities for remote park locations where traditional grid connections are challenging or cost prohibitive. The solar system plus battery ensures autonomous, reliable operation while providing comprehensive smart community functionality that enhances both visitor experience and park security.Key features being piloted include:• Autonomous Operation: Complete energy independence through solar/wind generation• Security Integration: 360-degree cameras for real-time park monitoring• Environmental Monitoring: Air quality, temperature, and humidity sensors• Connectivity Solutions: Cellular-based internet access for remote locations• Charging Infrastructure: Support for maintenance vehicles and visitor devicesMarket Expansion StrategyThe successful partnership and initial contract position Solintel for rapid expansion across multiple verticals:• Municipal Parks and Recreation: Autonomous lighting and security for off-grid facilities• Smart Transportation: Bus stops and transit infrastructure in underserved areas• Emergency Services: Off-grid communication and charging for first responders• Rural Infrastructure: Connectivity and services for remote communitiesAbout the PartnershipAAA Electrical Supply operates from Montebello, California, and brings extensive experience in electrical infrastructure and supply chain management across the western United States. The partnership agreement includes provisions for local manufacturing partnerships to optimize supply chains and reduce delivery times for large-scale deployments."Working with Solintel's innovative technology platform allows us to offer municipalities truly autonomous infrastructure solutions," said Al Alvarez, representative of AAA Electrical Supply. "The LA County pilot demonstrates how these systems can provide comprehensive smart community functionality without the complexity and cost of traditional grid connections."Next Phase DevelopmentFollowing successful completion of the LA County pilot, both companies anticipate expanding the partnership to pursue larger municipal contracts across California and other western states. The pilot results will provide performance data and customer testimonials essential for scaling to hundreds or thousands of units across multiple government agencies.About SolintelFounded in 2020 and headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, Solintel develops autonomous smart city infrastructure powered by renewable energy. The company's Intellifos Hub platform combines solar and wind generation with comprehensive IoT capabilities, providing lighting, security, environmental monitoring, and connectivity services for both urban and remote applications. Solintel has successfully deployed systems across Estonia and is preparing site preparations for installation in Greece, Portugal, Africa the Middle East - as well as the expansion into North American underway.Company Contact: James McDougallFounder & Executive Chairman, Solintel OÜPhone: +358-44-315-8601Email: james@solintel.comU.S. Distribution Partner: AAA Electrical SupplyAl Alvarez, Business Development RepresentativePhone: (323) 721-2700 ext. 224Email: aaaes@earthlink.netAddress: 1014 S. Montebello Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640This press release contains forward-looking statements about market opportunities and partnership potential. Actual results may vary based on pilot program outcomes and market conditions.

