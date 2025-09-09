Solintel Establishes U.S. Operations with Formation of Solintel LLC and Appointment of Jonas Neihardt as Vice President

Solintel Jonas Neihardt

Estonian Smart Energy Infrastructure Company Expands to North American Market with Government Contracting Focus

TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solintel OÜ, the Estonian pioneer in autonomous solar and wind-powered smart city infrastructure, today announced the establishment of its U.S. subsidiary, Solintel LLC, and the appointment of Jonas Neihardt as Advisor and Vice President of the new American operation.The formation of Solintel LLC represents a strategic expansion into the North American market, positioning the company to pursue federal government contracts and partnerships with major real estate development portfolios across the United States.Strategic Leadership AppointmentJonas Neihardt brings extensive expertise in market entry strategy and government relations to his new role. His wide experience in designing and executing market entry strategies will be invaluable in contextualizing and connecting strategic partners in the U.S. and globally. Neihardt's deep U.S. governmental experience positions Solintel to navigate the complex federal contracting landscape and capitalize on growing infrastructure investment opportunities."The establishment of Solintel LLC marks a pivotal moment in our company's growth trajectory," said Raul Reemet, Founder and CEO of Solintel. "Jonas's appointment as Advisor and Vice President brings the strategic insight and government expertise essential for our expansion into the world's largest infrastructure market."Market Expansion StrategySolintel LLC will focus on:• Pursuing U.S. federal government contracts for autonomous infrastructure solutions• Localizing and certifying Solintel's Intellifos Hub products for North American markets• Developing partnerships with Class A real estate development portfolios• Establishing manufacturing and supply chain partnerships in the United StatesThe company's autonomous energy poles, powered by solar and wind sources, address critical infrastructure needs including street lighting, environmental monitoring, security integration, and smart city connectivity – all without requiring traditional grid connections.Proven Technology PlatformSolintel's Intellifos Hubs offer a comprehensive smart city platform featuring:• Autonomous energy generation through solar and wind hybrid systems• Advanced environmental monitoring and prediction capabilities• Security integration with cameras and sensors• Internet connectivity and wireless access• Micro-mobility and USB charging stations• Energy storage and grid-sharing capabilitiesThe technology has been successfully deployed across five installations in Estonia, with expansion underway in Greece and Portugal through strategic partnerships.Growing Market OpportunityThe global solar street lighting market, valued at €6.4 billion in 2022, is projected to reach €44.4 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate of 21.6%. Solintel's autonomous, multi-functional platform addresses this rapidly expanding market while providing additional smart city services that traditional solutions cannot offer.About SolintelFounded in 2020 and headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, Solintel develops global networks of modular green energy infrastructure powered by solar and wind. The company's solutions are designed for both off-grid autonomous operation and on-grid smart energy applications, supporting various smart city functions while enhancing quality of life without altering familiar urban landscapes.Media Contact: Raul ReemetFounder & CEO, Solintel OÜPhone: +372 565 5482Email: raul@solintel.comU.S. Operations Contact: Jonas NeihardtAdvisor and Vice President, Solintel LLCEmail: jonas@solintel.com

