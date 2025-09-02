Solintel and Lissol Sign Strategic Joint Venture MoU for Global Intellifos Hub Manufacturing and Market Expansion

Solintel

Joint venture establishes Portugal as a strategic European hub for worldwide Intellifos Hub deployment

TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solintel OU, a leading developer of advanced Intellifos Hub technology, and Lissol – Lithium Solar Technologies Lda, a Portuguese specialist in battery technologies and manufacturing solutions, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic joint venture for global manufacturing and market development.The partnership creates a joint venture structure with Solintel for the production of thousands of advanced Intellifos Hub units in the Iberian market. The joint venture will serve as Solintel's primary European manufacturing platform, targeting expansion into Greece, Africa, and the United States."This partnership represents a transformational step in our global expansion strategy," said James P. McDougall, Executive Chairman of Solintel OU. "Lissol's manufacturing expertise, strategic Portuguese location, and battery technology capabilities provide the perfect foundation for scaling our Intellifos Hub technology across international markets. We expect this joint venture to generate exceptional returns while establishing a world-class production platform."Intellifos Hub Technology Overview:The Intellifos Hub represents cutting-edge security and monitoring technology designed for critical infrastructure applications. These advanced lighting systems provide comprehensive surveillance, environmental monitoring, and autonomous security capabilities for renewable energy installations, data centers, and industrial facilities. Key capabilities include:• 360-degree surveillance systems with advanced camera technology and real-time monitoring• Autonomous operation with dual battery configuration ensuring uninterrupted performance• Environmental monitoring for temperature, humidity, and security threat detection• Integrated security and lighting solutions for renewable energy powered data centers• Remote connectivity enabling real-time data transmission and system management• Scalable deployment suitable for individual installations or large-scale facility protection• Weather-resistant design for reliable operation in diverse environmental conditionsApplications span across renewable energy parks (solar and wind installations), data centers requiring 24/7 monitoring and security lighting, industrial facilities, and critical infrastructure protection where continuous surveillance and environmental monitoring are essential for operational security and efficiency."We are excited to partner with Solintel to bring their innovative Intellifos Hub technology to global markets,"said César Francisco Magalhães Carvalho Da Silva, Managing Director of Lissol. "This joint venture perfectly aligns with our core competencies in battery technology and manufacturing, while Portugal's strategic location and EU market access make this an ideal platform for international expansion."Technology and Market Innovation:The Intellifos Hub represents advanced security and monitoring technology designed for renewable energy installations and data centers. Each unit features a sophisticated dual battery configuration ensuring maximum reliability and autonomous operation. The partnership combines Solintel's proprietary technology and global customer relationships with Lissol's manufacturing excellence and battery expertise.Global Market Expansion Strategy:The joint venture establishes Portugal as a strategic European hub for worldwide Intellifos Hub deployment:• Europe & Greece: Leveraging EU market access and regulatory compliance• Africa: Utilizing Portugal's historical connections and geographic advantages• United States: Supporting North American market development through export capabilities• Additional Markets: Platform ready for expansion into other strategic regionsAbout Solintel OU:Solintel OU is a leading Estonian technology company specializing in advanced Intellifos Hub solutions for security and monitoring applications. The company's proprietary technology serves renewable energy installations, data centers, and other critical infrastructure applications globally. Founded on innovation and customer excellence, Solintel is expanding internationally through strategic partnerships.Contact: James P. McDougall, Executive ChairmanEmail: james@solintel.comPhone: +358 44 315 8601About Lissol – Lithium Solar Technologies Lda:Lissol is a Portuguese company specializing in advanced battery technologies and manufacturing solutions. With expertise in lithium battery systems and solar technologies, Lissol provides innovative energy storage solutions and manufacturing services from its strategic location in Porto, Portugal.Contact: César Francisco Magalhães Carvalho Da Silva, Managing DirectorEmail: geral@lissol.netPhone: +351 917 252 394Forward-Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding expected financial performance, market expansion, and strategic objectives. Actual results may vary based on market conditions, execution capabilities, and other factors. The projections and expectations outlined are based on current market analysis and partnership capabilities.Media Contact:For Solintel OU:James P. McDougalljames@solintel.com+358 44 315 8601For Lissol – Lithium Solar Technologies Lda:César Francisco Magalhães Carvalho Da Silvageral@lissol.net+351 917 252 394

