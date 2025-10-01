E.ON Czech Republic selects AMPECO to accelerate corporate fleet and home charging services nationwide

AMPECO's platform gives us the flexibility to serve every customer segment effectively and supports us with comprehensive partner management and custom pricing strategies.” — Jakub Kott, Head of Mobility Services at E.ON CZ

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E.ON Czech Republic, serving 1.5 million customers across the country, today announced they have selected AMPECO as its EV charging platform provider. This partnership enables E.ON CZ to transform its approach to corporate fleet and home charging services, addressing critical market needs while positioning the company as a comprehensive energy solutions provider in the Czech Republic’s evolving EV landscape.

The partnership addresses the unique characteristics of the Czech EV market, where the majority of electric vehicles are company cars, requiring sophisticated corporate fleet and home charging management capabilities. E.ON CZ has selected AMPECO's platform to migrate more than 1,200 charging points and over 25,000 customer accounts, transforming their ability to serve both corporate fleet requirements and the home charging needs of employees with integrated pricing structures and service differentiation.

"We have a very strong desire and incentive to support our customers through the electrification journey," explains Jakub Kott, Head of Mobility Services at E.ON CZ. "We want more EV drivers on the roads, and AMPECO's platform gives us the flexibility to serve every customer segment effectively and it also supports us with comprehensive partner management and custom pricing strategies."

AMPECO's platform provides E.ON CZ with the advanced pricing flexibility and B2B management capabilities essential for their focused market. The solution offers hardware-agnostic integration across multiple charging vendors, direct OCPI connectivity for optimized roaming operations, comprehensive API integration with E.ON's enterprise systems, and support for diverse payment methods beyond traditional post-paid invoicing.

"E.ON Czech Republic exemplifies the forward-thinking companies driving change in Central Europe's EV charging landscape," said Orlin Radev, CEO at AMPECO. "Their focus on corporate fleet and home charging and comprehensive electrification solutions demonstrates the transformative potential of our platform when combined with deep market understanding and strategic positioning."

As part of E.ON CZ's broader commitment to sustainable energy solutions, this collaboration supports the company's vision of comprehensive electrification services that integrate EV charging with renewable generation and grid management technologies. The AMPECO platform's flexibility will also contribute to E.ON's participation in vehicle-to-grid pilot projects and integration with energy flexibility partners in the future.



About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 180 charging network operators in over 70 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development. More at https://www.ampeco.com/

About E.ON Energie

E.ON Energie supplies energy to 1.5 million people, providing its clients with tailor-made energy solutions and electric vehicle charging through private and fleet solutions. Using its roaming services, drivers with an E.ON Drive card can charge in nine European countries at more than 120,000 charging points. More at https://www.eon-drive.cz/produkty/

