Mineral Republic Is Back: New Website, Unmatched Quality & Probably the Best-Tasting Electrolytes On The Market

New Mineral Republic website launched on Shopify Mineral Republic Electrolytes Lemon Flavour 1000mg Potassium, Zero sugar, Himalayan Salt, Magnesium, Calcium and Italian Lemon: potent Electrolytes powder Rehydrate smarter with Mineral Republic. Chart of benefits Mineral Republic Lemon Electrolytes dissolving in water

Mineral Republic is back in stock on their websitesite and Amazon, relaunching their electrolytes mix known for potency and unique Italian lemon flavor.

We want Mineral Republic Electrolytes to be your go-to electrolyte hydration powder that feels like something you’d reach for every day, not just post-workout.” — Dan Garside, CEO of Mineral Republic

EAST GRINSTEAD, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mineral Republic has officially returned. After a year of quiet, the best tasting electrolyte brand relaunches with a new website, mineral-republic.com, and a bold promise: clean, powerful hydration that actually tastes amazing. Widely praised by customers as probably the best-tasting electrolytes out there.Mineral Republic is more than just another electrolyte powder . It’s a formulation built from science, quality ingredients, and a deep passion for quality. Our goal is simple: deliver a product that works hard at restoring mineral balance, aiding recovery, preventing cramps - and one you enjoy drinking. No gimmicks, no heavy sweeteners, no chemical aftertaste. We believe hydration supplements can, and should, be transparent, effective, and delicious.Each electrolytes powder serving delivers:- 1,000 mg potassium, in a well-absorbed form (potassium citrate),- 120 mg calcium citrate,- 120 mg magnesium citrate,- Sodium and chloride from Pure Himalayan Rock Salt,- All in a formula with zero sugar, zero carbs, zero calories.What makes this mix special is how the elements work together and the forms we use. Potassium citrate provides high potassium while helping regulate acid–base balance and is easier for the body to absorb than chloride-only salts. It also supports kidney health. Magnesium citrate offers much higher bioavailability than magnesium oxide, so more of it is absorbed with less waste and less digestive discomfort. Calcium citrate is also well absorbed and gentle on digestion, working with magnesium to support muscle and nerve function. Himalayan rock salt supplies essential sodium along with trace minerals lost through sweat. Together these ingredients create a balanced electrolyte profile that supports hydration, performance, recovery, and everyday wellness without heavy sugars or synthetic flavours.Our lemon flavour uses real lemon juice powders and natural flavouring, along with just enough sucralose to ensure a clean, crisp taste, avoiding overpowering sweetness or that “artificial” edge common with many electrolytes.“After all the tasting, testing, and reformulating, the happiest moment was when we realised we had made something that works and doesn’t make people cringe. We want Mineral Republic to be your go-to hydration that feels like something you’d reach for every day, not just post-workout,” said Dan Garside, CEO of Mineral Republic.Though the brand had been inactive for about a year, the vision never went away. A team of friends who love clean nutrition and believe in what Mineral Republic can be came together under QMD Supplements to bring it back.The new website www.mineral-republic.com is now live. Mineral Republic is available direct to consumers via the website, and also through searching for electrolyte powder Amazon (use the ASIN B08TV53D7X for most of the European regions). Manufacturing happens in Europe under strict quality control, with full transparency about ingredient sources and dosages.While we currently offer the Lemon flavour as our hero product, we have big plans: new flavours, new formats (sachets, maybe ready-to-drink), and expanding our global reach. We want people everywhere to have access to an electrolyte that delivers both efficacy and taste.About Mineral RepublicMineral Republic was created with a simple but ambitious vision: to set a new standard for everyday hydration. We believe electrolytes should be as pure and effective as they are enjoyable to drink. We focus on scientific integrity over marketing gimmicks, using only ingredients that serve a clear purpose and ensuring they work together for maximum benefit and superior taste. Learn more, visit: https://www.mineral-republic.com/

