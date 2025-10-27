RobosizeME Launches Executive Guide on Hyperautomation for Hospitality Leaders

Hyperautomation in Hospitality: A Strategic Advantage in Motion – The Complete Executive Guide

New resource outlines how top hotel groups are leveraging AI and automation to drive profitability, operational agility, and workforce empowerment.

Hyperautomation of workflows is no longer a futuristic concept; it is now a priority. This guide helps hospitality executives cut through the noise and take action.” — Stephen Burke, Founder & CEO of RobosizeME

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobosizeME, a leader in workflow automation for the hospitality sector, has launched its latest executive resource: “ Hyperautomation in Hospitality: A Strategic Advantage in Motion – The Complete Executive Guide. ” Designed for hotel executives in hotel groups of any size, from 5 hotels to thousands, who are navigating today’s complex operating environment, the guide offers a comprehensive roadmap for implementing hyperautomation to achieve tangible business outcomes, from employee retention, through cost reduction and operational efficiency to increased guest satisfaction and revenue growth.The guide responds to the hospitality industry's most pressing issues: labor shortages, rising operational costs, and heightened guest expectations. It provides detailed strategies and real-world insights into how global hotel groups are successfully applying hyperautomation and AI technologies across departments including finance, HR, guest services, and revenue management.“Hotel executives are being asked to do more with less, while still delivering flawless guest experiences and driving profitability,” said Stephen Burke, Founder & CEO of RobosizeME. “This guide empowers leaders to reimagine how work gets done through workflow automation, that is as a strategic lever for competitive advantage.”Key highlights of the guide include a step-by-step framework for identifying workflow automation opportunities in hotels, case studies from leading hospitality groups, and success metrics tied directly to ROI. It also explores the role of AI in supporting data-driven decision-making, reducing human error, and creating a more agile workforce. RobosizeME’s methodology emphasizes measurable impact, ensuring that automation investments translate into lasting value.“Hyperautomation of workflows is no longer a futuristic concept; it is now a priority,” added Burke. “This guide helps hospitality executives cut through the noise and take action. We’re proud to support the industry with tools that are practical, proven, and aligned with long-term success.”The guide is available for immediate download from RobosizeME’s website and is part of the company’s broader mission to make advanced workflow automation accessible and actionable for hospitality groups. The launch follows a series of successful automation deployments with international hotel groups seeking to streamline workflows and elevate employee engagement.About RobosizeMERobosizeME is a leading provider of AI-enabled process automation solutions tailored to the global hotel industry. By combining digital workers with deep expertise in hotel APIs, RPA, IPA and AI development, RobosizeME streamlines reservation, finance, distribution and front office critical workflows for hospitality groups—helping them operate with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Backed by advanced security certifications (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS), RobosizeME’s industry-specific automation solutions ensure the highest levels of data protection, compliance and data sovereignty. Trusted by renowned hotel companies such as Design Hotels, The Dorchester Collection, GHA, Kempinski, Loews Hotels, Louvre Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, and more, RobosizeME continues to set the standard for secure, specialized automation at scale in the hospitality sector. For more information visit www.robosize.me

