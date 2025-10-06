Hatcher+ and Yainvest Partner to Bring AI Behavioral Finance Analytics to FAAST®

Collaboration integrates Yainvest’s Investor Behavior Impact (IBI)™ tool into Hatcher+ FAAST®, enhancing decision-making and portfolio outcomes.

SINGAPORE, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatcher+ , a Singapore-based global leader in AI-driven fund management technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Yainvest, a Swiss-based innovator in behavioral finance analytics. This collaboration will integrate Yainvest’s advanced Investor Behavior Impact (IBI)™ tool into the Hatcher+ FAAST (Funds-as-a-Service Technology) platform, delivering groundbreaking insights into investor decision-making and portfolio performance.This partnership enables regulated wealth, asset managers and family offices to harness the power of Yainvest’s behavioral analytics directly through the FAASTecosystem. By identifying and addressing behavioral biases in real-time, the integration helps investors make better-informed decisions, refine portfolio management strategies, and achieve stronger long-term results.The integration of Yainvest’s IBI ™ tool introduces a unique behavioral dimension to portfolio analytics. Yainvest’s advanced methodology quantifies the impact of cognitive biases such as overconfidence,, herding, and the disposition effect on portfolio returns. With actionable insights and recommendations, investment professionals can proactively guide clients toward more rational and disciplined investment approaches.A key feature of Yainvest’s IBI™ tool is its AI-powered approach, combining decades of academic research with a solid mathematical foundation to deliver reliable, transparent, and actionable analytics. Hatcher+ clients can now seamlessly access these capabilities through the FAASTplatform, enhancing their ability to deliver personalised, data-driven investment strategies.John Sharp, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Hatcher+, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "Partnering with Yainvest aligns perfectly with our mission to bring the most advanced tools to wealth managers and family offices. By integrating Yainvest’s cutting-edge behavioral finance technology into FAAST, we are equipping our clients with deeper insights to help their investors achieve greater success and satisfaction.”Enrico De Giorgi, Co-founder and Member of Board of Directors of Yainvest, echoed this sentiment, stating, “The partnership with Hatcher+ aligns with our mission to make our services accessible to investors in search of personalised strategies that meet their expectations. By addressing behavioural aspects and continually leveraging data-generated insights, our goal is to ensure investors' long-term positive outcomes with their wealth managers.Expanding Market ReachYainvest will also serve as an official reseller of the FAASTplatform, broadening Hatcher+’s reach in key global markets. Through Yainvest’s established relationships with leading financial institutions, the partnership is set to accelerate adoption of Hatcher+’s fund administration technology, including AI-driven deal origination, fund creation, and real-time reporting.- ENDS -About Hatcher Plus Pte Ltd (Hatcher+)Hatcher+ develops innovative software applications and data models that power rapid fund creation, AI-driven deal analysis, intelligent capital deployment, and real-time management and administration of alternative investment vehicles. The Hatcher FAASTplatform automates fund creation, management, and administration processes, and delivers real-time financial insights and reports for investors using advanced, AI-powered technologies. A leader in data-driven decision-making for GPs and family offices, Hatcher+ enables investors, VCs, and family offices to optimize their operations on behalf of their stakeholders, while promoting greater transparency, trust, and efficiency. For more information, please visit http://hq.hatcher.com About YainvestYainvest is a leading provider of behavioural finance tools. Through its innovative technology developed over 20 years, Yainvest helps financial institutions understand and mitigate the impact of behavioural biases on investment decisions. By providing actionable insights, Yainvest equips financial institutions to offer more personalised and effective investment solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.yainvest.ai/ For media inquiries, please contact:Elena de WeckChief Client Officer, Yainvest AGedw@yainvest.ch

Legal Disclaimer:

