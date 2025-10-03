AutoSonix Launches Advanced AI Platform for Automotive Trade-In and Diagnostics

Next-generation AI platform delivers real-time vehicle diagnostics and trade-in intelligence for dealers, auctions, and warranty providers

By combining edge-AI audio analysis, live OBD-II connectivity, and cloud dashboards, AutoSonix empowers automotive professionals to make faster, more accurate, and profitable decisions.” — Said Tom Allen CEO of AutoSonix.

WHITEHALL, PA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoSonix , an emerging leader in automotive technology, today announced the launch of its next generation automotive intelligence platform , designed to transform how dealerships, auctions, and warranty companies evaluate vehicles, manage risks, and maximize profitability. The platform is expected to redefine how the industry approaches trade-ins, claims, and inventory decisions.The new platform leverages advanced artificial intelligence, edge-based audio analysis, live OBD-II connectivity, and cloud-powered dashboards to deliver real-time, actionable insights. By decoding vehicle sounds, signals, and diagnostic codes within seconds, AutoSonix provides automotive businesses with unprecedented visibility into vehicle condition, trade-in value, and potential warranty risks.Platform Features and BenefitsAutoSonix addresses critical industry challenges, including hidden warranty risks, inconsistent trade-in assessments, and profit erosion caused by inaccurate vehicle evaluations. Key capabilities include:1. Enhance trade-in accuracy: Quickly assess vehicle health and value with objective, data-backed diagnostics.2. Improve warranty profitability: Identify and mitigate potential risks before they affect claims and margins.3. Streamline operations: Centralize diagnostic intelligence and inventory quality data in an easy-to-use cloud dashboard.Unlike conventional OEM diagnostic tools or legacy systems, AutoSonix continuously learns and improves over time, delivering intelligence at scale that adapts to evolving market demands. Early discussions are underway regarding potential integrations with auction arbitration platforms, predictive warranty pricing tools, and dealer group benchmarking solutions across North America.About AutoSonixAutoSonix is a next-generation automotive intelligence company dedicated to helping dealers, auctions, and warranty providers make smarter, faster, and more profitable decisions. By combining edge-AI audio analysis, live OBD-II connectivity, and advanced cloud analytics, AutoSonix delivers consistent, real-time insights that eliminate technician bias and guesswork from vehicle diagnostics and trade-in evaluations. Trusted by automotive professionals across North America, AutoSonix is redefining the future of automotive intelligence and operations.Media ContactAutoSonix(484) 275-1064info@autosonix.ai

