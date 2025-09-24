Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique Celebrates Long-Time Partnership with Gabriel & Co. by Releasing New Jewelry Arrivals

Gabriel & Co. has been an essential part of our curated collection for years, and our customers continue to fall in love with their artistry and elegance.” — Fred Nasseri, Owner of Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique, San Diego’s trusted destination for fine jewelry and luxury timepieces for over four decades, proudly celebrates its long standing partnership with Gabriel & Co. by unveiling a new collection of designer jewelry arrivals.As one of San Diego’s premier authorized retailers of Gabriel & Co., Unicorn Jewelry has been bringing timeless designs, exquisite craftsmanship, and unmatched artistry to local customers for many years. This latest showcase reaffirms the boutique’s commitment to offering exclusive jewelry that blends global luxury with a personalized, community centered shopping experience.A Partnership Rooted in Trust and EleganceFounded in 1981, Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique has built its reputation as a family run business dedicated to providing exceptional service, handcrafted designs, and personalized care. Over time, its partnership with Gabriel & Co. has only strengthened, offering clients everything from bridal collections to fashion forward fine jewelry.With the arrival of new Gabriel & Co. pieces, customers can expect:1. Engagement Rings & Wedding Bands — Timeless, handcrafted designs perfect for celebrating life’s milestones.2. Fashion Jewelry Collections — Stylish necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings for everyday elegance.3. Ethically Sourced Pieces — Gabriel & Co.’s dedication to sustainable practices ensures peace of mind.More Than Jewelry: A Local Boutique ExperienceLocated in Rancho Bernardo, Unicorn Jewelry continues to stand apart with its six in-house jewelers, on-site repair studio, and personalized consultations. This combination of luxury offerings and neighborhood trust has made it the go-to jeweler for generations of San Diego families.The addition of Gabriel & Co.’s latest collections only enhances this experience, allowing customers to discover pieces that are not just accessories, but heirlooms to be cherished for years to come.About Unicorn Jewelry & Watch BoutiqueFounded in 1981, Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique is a family-owned luxury jewelry store in Rancho Bernardo, California. Known for its personalized service and curated collections, the boutique offers one of San Diego’s largest selections of fine jewelry, engagement rings, custom designs, and luxury watches. With in-house repair services and a commitment to quality, Unicorn Jewelry remains a trusted destination for discerning clients.About Gabriel & Co.Founded in New York City in 1989, Gabriel & Co. is an award-winning jewelry design house renowned for its craftsmanship, artistry, and innovation. Specializing in handcrafted bridal collections and fashion jewelry, Gabriel & Co. combines ethical sourcing with timeless design, creating pieces that inspire and celebrate life’s most meaningful moments.Media ContactUnicorn Jewelry & Watch BoutiqueFred Nasseri, Owner858.487.6454fred@unicornjewelry.comLocal Partner:MyCommunity.Today, Inc.1-877-I-GO-MYCT

