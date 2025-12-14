One Water Systems Announces $1000 Holiday Discount on Elite 15 Whole House Water Filtration System Through Jan. 5, 2026

Our priority has always been to give families access to cleaner, safer water” — Kevin Worsfold, founder and CEO of One Water Systems.

SAN DIGEO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Water Systems , a leading provider of advanced whole house water filtration and conditioning solutions, has announced a $1000 Holiday Discount on its highly rated Elite 15 Whole House Water System , valid through January 5, 2026.Engineered for the specific water challenges of Southern California, the Elite 15 system is designed to remove unwanted contaminants, reduce scale, and improve water clarity throughout the home. This seasonal promotion provides homeowners with a cost-effective opportunity to enhance their water quality during the busiest home and family season of the year.Key Features of the Elite 15 System:i. Whole house filtration and conditioningii. Reduces scale and chlorineiii. Improves clarity, taste, and odoriv. Low-maintenance, long-lasting designv. Customized for Southern California water conditionsvi. Installed by certified techniciansvii. 15-year warrantyHoliday Offer Details:i. $1000 OFF Elite 15 Whole House Systemii. Valid through January 5, 2026iii. Terms and conditions applyAbout One Water SystemsFounded in 2003 by Kevin Worsfold, One Water Systems is a Southern California–based company specializing in whole-home water filtration and conditioning systems. With a focus on eco-friendly, maintenance-free technology, the company has earned a reputation for excellence through personalized consultations, professional installations, and outstanding customer care.Today, One Water Systems proudly serves thousands of households across San Diego, Orange, Riverside, and Los Angeles counties, helping families enjoy safer, cleaner water while supporting environmental sustainability.Media ContactOne Water SystemsPhone: 760-994-4795Email: info@onewatersystems.comWebsite: https://onewatersystems.com/ Local PartnerMyCommunity.Today (MYCT)Phone: 1-877-I-Go-MYCTEmail: info@mycommunity.todayWebsite: https://marketing.gomycommunity.com/

Confused by too many water filter options? One Water Systems makes it simple.

