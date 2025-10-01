Submit Release
MPD Announces Arrest in Connecticut Avenue Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the victim was walking in the rear of the 4200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, when the suspect approached her and grabbed her from behind. The suspect began strangling the victim. The victim was able to defend herself, at which point the suspect stole the victim’s phone and fled.

On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, detectives arrested 39-year-old Gregory Woods Jr. of Northwest, DC. Woods was charged with Assault with Intent to Kill, Felony Strangulation, and Robbery.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Metro Transit Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the United States Secret Service, and the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency for their assistance in this case.

CCN: 25145364

###

