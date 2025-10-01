CBP announces appointment of Assistant Port Directors at the Port of Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Enrique Montalvo, Luis Rodriguez, and Michael McGehee as Assistant Port Directors at the Port of Eagle Pass.

Enrique Montalvo has been selected as the Assistant Port Director of Trade Operations, where he will oversee all aspects of trade facilitation and enforcement.

Luis Rodriguez has been selected as the Assistant Port Director of Tactical Operations, with additional oversight of Mission Support functions.

Michael McGehee has been selected as the Assistant Port Director of Passenger Operations, where he will manage all traveler processing operations at the port.

Assistant Port Director Enrique Montalvo, Trade Operations, Eagle Pass Port of Entry

Each appointee brings extensive experience in customs and border security operations, along with strong ties to the Port of Eagle Pass and the surrounding community. Their leadership will play a vital role in strengthening the port’s operations, supporting trade and travel facilitation, and advancing CBP’s mission of safeguarding the nation’s borders.

“Their proven expertise and dedication to service will be instrumental in guiding the Port of Eagle Pass toward continued success,” said Port Director Pete Beattie. “We are confident they will have a lasting, positive impact on the port, the community and CBP’s mission.”

Assistant Port Director Luis Rodriguez, Tactical Operations, Eagle Pass Port of Entry

The Port of Eagle Pass serves as a critical gateway for international trade and travel, and the addition of Montalvo, Rodriguez, and McGehee to the leadership team underscores CBP’s commitment to operational excellence and community partnership.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.