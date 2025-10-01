Joint Operation at San Ysidro Port of Entry leads to major firearms seizure and one arrest

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers from the San Ysidro Port of Entry, including personnel from the Task Force and Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team, in collaboration with the San Diego Sheriff’s Office (SDSO) Border Crime Suppression Team, intercepted a vehicle of interest, leading to the seizure of multiple firearms and ammunition, and the arrest of one individual.

The operation occurred on Sept. 14, 2025, at 8:25 p.m., as part of ongoing efforts to combat cross-border crime and enhance public safety. Acting on intelligence provided by the SDSO, CBP officers identified and stopped a suspicious silver Ford Explorer driven by a male subject attempting to cross into Tijuana, Mexico, through the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

During the inspection, a CBP K9 trained in currency and firearms detection alerted officers to the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed 12 firearms—consisting of seven rifles, four Glock pistols, and one Ruger pistol—along with assorted magazines and a large quantity of ammunition concealed inside. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken into custody by SDSO deputies.

“The success of this operation highlights the importance of maintaining alliances within the law enforcement community,” said San Ysidro Port Director Mariza Marin. “The collaboration of intelligence and resources proved effective in keeping dangerous weapons out of the hands of criminal organizations.”

The seized firearms and ammunition will be processed as evidence, and the investigation remains ongoing. CBP and SDSO remain committed to working together to address threats posed by cross-border criminal organizations.

CBP remains dedicated to its mission of safeguarding America’s borders and ensuring the safety and security of the public. The agency will continue to partner with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to combat illegal activity and protect communities.

