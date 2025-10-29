CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for homicide at Anzalduas International Bridge

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge apprehended Brandon Alexis Elizondo, a male U.S. citizen from Highlands, Texas, wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for homicide.

“CBP screens all travelers entering the United States; and we are committed to bringing wanted individuals to justice to face their criminal charges,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Oct 22, 28-year-old Brandon Alexis Elizondo arrived from Mexico at the Anzalduas International Bridge. A CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an active arrest warrant. CBP officers–utilizing biometric verification–confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant out of Harris County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office. Elizondo is charged with homicide, a first-degree felony in the State of Texas.

A Mission Police Department officer arrived to take custody of Elizondo and transported him to the Hidalgo County Jail where he will await extradition to Harris County.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

