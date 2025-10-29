CBP reminds Southwest border travelers of agricultural restrictions for Día de los Muertos Holiday

WASHINGTON — As communities across the U.S.-Mexico border prepare to honor loved ones during the upcoming Día de los Muertos (All Souls' Day) holiday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding travelers that certain agricultural items commonly used in holiday decorations and traditional offerings are prohibited from entering the United States. These items can carry harmful pests and diseases that threaten American agriculture and natural resources.

An example of a traditional altar used to honor loved ones during the Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos holiday.

CBP Agriculture Specialists frequently encounter prohibited items intended for altars (ofrendas) and gravesites during this period. To protect against invasive pests and diseases, specific items are prohibited:

Flowers: Traditional Aztec Marigolds (Cempasuchil) can host the Cotton seed bug (Oxycarenus hyalinipennis), a pest capable of causing significant damage to the U.S. cotton industry. Other prohibited flowers include Chrysanthemums.

Greenery: Ornamental greenery such as Murraya, also known as Orange Jasmine, is often used in traditional altares (alters). Murraya is a host plant for the Asian citrus psyllid (Diaphorina citri Kuwayama), an insect that carries citrus greening disease ("huanglongbing"). This devastating disease severely impacts citrus varieties and ornamental plants, posing a grave threat to the U.S. citrus industry. Cut greenery found in bouquets may also be prohibited.

Fruits: Prohibited citrus fruits commonly include oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, sour oranges, and sweet limes. Other popular fruits such as guavas, mangoes, peaches, and pomegranates are also restricted.

General Categories: Certain flowers, fruits, vegetables, potted plants, and soil are prohibited to prevent the introduction of plant diseases, invasive insects, and parasitic nematodes.

To safeguard our nation’s agriculture, CBP Agriculture Specialists inspect all incoming plant and agricultural items. Travelers are required to declare all such products upon entry. Prohibited items, if found, may be detained or refused entry, even if intended for cultural or personal use. Declaring all plant and agricultural items upon entry is a simple but crucial step in protecting our nation’s agriculture and natural resources.

"Our dedicated Agriculture Specialists work diligently to protect our nation's vital agricultural resources from invasive pests and diseases," said Acting CBP Deputy Commissioner John Modlin. "We understand the deep cultural significance of Día de los Muertos, and we encourage travelers to honor their traditions responsibly by familiarizing themselves with prohibited items before crossing the border. Declaring all agricultural products is a simple yet crucial step that helps prevent ecological and economic harm, ensures smooth border crossings, and avoids potential penalties. We ask for the public's cooperation in protecting American agriculture for future generations."

Failure to declare prohibited agricultural items can result in significant fines. Penalties for undeclared, prohibited personal importations typically start at $300 and can escalate, while commercial importations can face fines up to $250,000.

To help travelers understand restrictions and avoid delays, CBP encourages consulting the "Bringing Food into the U.S." and "Can I Bring It?" webpages, along with the "Know Before You Go" guide and USDA guidelines for agricultural products.

By planning ahead and adhering to these regulations, travelers can celebrate Día de los Muertos while helping CBP protect American agriculture.