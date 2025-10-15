Pre-Orders Opened on October 14 for ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Kamado Tanjiro & Kamado Nezuko’ Statue

Concept Masterline Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Kamado Tanjiro & Kamado Nezuko Swappable Parts Background Stand Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Kamado Tanjiro & Kamado Nezuko." Pre-orders began October 14, 2025 (JST), with release set April 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the anime "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," Kamado Tanjiro and Kamado Nezuko join the Concept Masterline series.Tanjiro, who became a demon slayer to save his sister, and Nezuko, who was transformed into a demon, are presented together at 1/6 scale. Nezuko is shown leaping in midair while Tanjiro stands firmly on the ground, with the Seisei Ruten (Water Dragon of Constant Flux) spiraling around them to create height and depth.The sculpt and paintwork combine the impression of the anime with three-dimensional form. The portraits of both characters are crafted to reflect their presence while retaining youthful features. Their haori and kimono are detailed with iconic patterns and painted to maintain the anime aesthetic. The water effects of Tanjiro’s breathing technique, along with the textures of wood and steel on the base, are reproduced with careful workmanship.Swappable head parts allow for different expressions: Tanjiro biting down in determination, and Nezuko in anger. Nezuko also includes an alternate arm showing her Blood Demon Art: Bakketsu (Exploding Blood). A background stand with motifs from the series, such as a shoji screen and the Kasugai Crow, is also included.The Ultimate Bonus Version features an exclusive head part for Tanjiro with a fierce expression.Product Name:Concept Masterline Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Kamado Tanjiro & Kamado Nezuko Ultimate Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1299Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: November 2026Scale: 1/6 ScaleH:56cm W:41cm D:35cmH:57cm W:42cm D:47cm (with Background Stand)Weight: 13.5KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Kamado -Themed Base・Tanjiro- Two (2) Swappable Heads (Serious, Gritted Teeth)- One (1) Swappable Head (Angry) [BONUS PART]・Nezuko- Two (2) Swappable Heads (Serious, Angry)- Two (2) Swappable Right Arms (Open Hand, Bakketsu)・Background StandCopyright:©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotableFor more details, visit our online store

