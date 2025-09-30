Senate Bill 125 Printer's Number 1182

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - general rules governing practice, procedure and the conduct of

all courts, justices of the peace and all officers serving

process or enforcing orders, judgments or decrees of any court

or justice of the peace, including the power to provide for

assignment and reassignment of classes of actions or classes of

appeals among the several courts as the needs of justice shall

require, and for admission to the bar and to practice law, and

the administration of all courts and supervision of all officers

of the Judicial Branch, if such rules are consistent with this

Constitution and neither abridge, enlarge nor modify the

substantive rights of any litigant, nor affect the right of the

General Assembly to determine the jurisdiction of any court or

justice of the peace, nor suspend nor alter any statute of

limitation or repose. All laws shall be suspended to the extent

that they are inconsistent with rules prescribed under these

provisions. Notwithstanding the provisions of this section, the

General Assembly may by statute [provide]:

(1) Provide for the manner of testimony of child victims or

child material witnesses in criminal proceedings, including the

use of videotaped depositions or testimony by closed-circuit

television.

(2) Establish venue in civil cases in this Commonwealth.

* * *

Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed

constitutional amendments in this joint resolution:

(1) Upon the first passage by the General Assembly of

the amendments, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall

proceed immediately to comply with the advertising

requirements of section 1 of Article XI of the Constitution

of Pennsylvania.

