Senate Bill 125 Printer's Number 1182
PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - general rules governing practice, procedure and the conduct of
all courts, justices of the peace and all officers serving
process or enforcing orders, judgments or decrees of any court
or justice of the peace, including the power to provide for
assignment and reassignment of classes of actions or classes of
appeals among the several courts as the needs of justice shall
require, and for admission to the bar and to practice law, and
the administration of all courts and supervision of all officers
of the Judicial Branch, if such rules are consistent with this
Constitution and neither abridge, enlarge nor modify the
substantive rights of any litigant, nor affect the right of the
General Assembly to determine the jurisdiction of any court or
justice of the peace, nor suspend nor alter any statute of
limitation or repose. All laws shall be suspended to the extent
that they are inconsistent with rules prescribed under these
provisions. Notwithstanding the provisions of this section, the
General Assembly may by statute [provide]:
(1) Provide for the manner of testimony of child victims or
child material witnesses in criminal proceedings, including the
use of videotaped depositions or testimony by closed-circuit
television.
(2) Establish venue in civil cases in this Commonwealth.
* * *
Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed
constitutional amendments in this joint resolution:
(1) Upon the first passage by the General Assembly of
the amendments, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall
proceed immediately to comply with the advertising
requirements of section 1 of Article XI of the Constitution
of Pennsylvania.
20250SB0125PN1182 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.