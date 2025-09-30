Senate Bill 1008 Printer's Number 1183
PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - including sections 3501 (relating to applicability of traffic
laws to pedalcycles), 3502 (relating to penalty for violation of
subchapter), 3503 (relating to responsibility of parent or
guardian), 3505 (relating to riding on roadways and pedalcycle
paths), 3506 (relating to articles carried by operator), 3507
(relating to lamps and other equipment on pedalcycles), 3508
(relating to pedalcycles on sidewalks and pedalcycle paths),
3509 (relating to parking), 3510(b.1), (b.2), (b.3), (c), (d)
and (e) (relating to pedalcycle helmets for certain persons),
3511 (relating to pedalcycles prohibited on freeways) and 3513
(relating to civil immunity for lenders of pedalcycle helmets),
except as to special provisions in this subchapter and except as
to provisions of this title that by their nature can have no
application.
(b) Penalty.--A person that violates a provision of this
subchapter is guilty of a summary offense and shall, upon
conviction, be sentenced to pay the fine under section 3502.
§ 3597.5. Public awareness.
(a) Education toolkit.--The department, in consultation with
the Pedalcycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee established
under Subchapter D (relating to Pedalcycle and Pedestrian
Advisory Committee), shall develop and electronically distribute
communication and education materials for municipalities and
local law enforcement to use for the education of riders and
drivers on the law relating to pedestrians and pedalcycles,
including low-speed electric scooters. The department shall post
the educational resources on the department's publicly
accessible Internet website.
(b) Consumer notice.--On and after January 1, 2026, a seller
of low-speed electric scooters shall provide written notice to
20250SB1008PN1183 - 4 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.