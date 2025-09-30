Senate Bill 1008 Printer's Number 1183

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - including sections 3501 (relating to applicability of traffic

laws to pedalcycles), 3502 (relating to penalty for violation of

subchapter), 3503 (relating to responsibility of parent or

guardian), 3505 (relating to riding on roadways and pedalcycle

paths), 3506 (relating to articles carried by operator), 3507

(relating to lamps and other equipment on pedalcycles), 3508

(relating to pedalcycles on sidewalks and pedalcycle paths),

3509 (relating to parking), 3510(b.1), (b.2), (b.3), (c), (d)

and (e) (relating to pedalcycle helmets for certain persons),

3511 (relating to pedalcycles prohibited on freeways) and 3513

(relating to civil immunity for lenders of pedalcycle helmets),

except as to special provisions in this subchapter and except as

to provisions of this title that by their nature can have no

application.

(b) Penalty.--A person that violates a provision of this

subchapter is guilty of a summary offense and shall, upon

conviction, be sentenced to pay the fine under section 3502.

§ 3597.5. Public awareness.

(a) Education toolkit.--The department, in consultation with

the Pedalcycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee established

under Subchapter D (relating to Pedalcycle and Pedestrian

Advisory Committee), shall develop and electronically distribute

communication and education materials for municipalities and

local law enforcement to use for the education of riders and

drivers on the law relating to pedestrians and pedalcycles,

including low-speed electric scooters. The department shall post

the educational resources on the department's publicly

accessible Internet website.

(b) Consumer notice.--On and after January 1, 2026, a seller

of low-speed electric scooters shall provide written notice to

20250SB1008PN1183 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30