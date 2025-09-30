Senate Bill 467 Printer's Number 1181

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - formerly Richard J. and Mary Odato, recorded in Deed Book Volume

10943, Page 276, also being known as Lot 1 of the Richard J.

Odato Plan of Lots, recorded in Plan Book Volume 167, Page 72,

North 74º 59' 05" East, a distance of 264.63 feet to a point;

thence along said Lot 1 of the Richard J. Odato Plan of Lots the

following (4) four courses and distances: 1) North 14º 44' 12"

East, a distance of 91.67 feet to a point; 2) North 38º 19' 42"

East, a distance of 91.01 feet to a point; 3) North 75º 22' 42"

East, a distance of 199.07 feet to a point; 4) North 61º 58' 56"

East, a distance of 54.15 feet to a concrete monument on the

westerly Right-of-Way line of Curry Hollow Road, having a width

of 25 feet; thence along said Right-of-Way Line, by the arc of a

circle curving to the left, having a radius of 577.10 feet and

arc length of 61.96 feet, subtended by a chord bearing, South

21º 31' 17" East, a chord distance of 61.93 feet; thence

continuing along said Right-of-Way line and along lands now or

formerly Robert and Hatti V. Topolnak recorded in Deed Book

Volume 9847, Page 74, also being known as Lot 4 of the V. V.

Klein Plan of Lots, recorded in Plan Book Volume 70, Page 26,

along lands now or formerly Dominic E. Garella, recorded in Deed

Book Volume 10995, Page 427, also being known as Lot 2 and 3 of

the V. V. Klein Plan of Lots, along lands now or formerly

William R. Irwin, Jr. and Carole Irwin, being known as Lot 1 of

the V. V. Klein Plan of Lots, and along lands now or formerly

William R. Irwin Jr. and James T. Irwin, recorded in Deed Book

Volume 11246, Page 179, South 19º 19' 33" East, passing a

distance of 458.53 feet to a rebar at the point of intersection

of said Lot 1 and Lot 2 of the V.V. Klein Plan of lots and said

lands of Irwin, having a total distance of 942.71 feet to a

point; thence along said lands of Irwin, along the westerly line

