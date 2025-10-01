Dianetics Unveils the Power of the Human Mind at Los Angeles Comic Con

The Dianetics booth at the Los Angeles Comic Con welcomed actor Jim Meskimen, who met with fans and shared the excitement around the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles Comic Con welcomed more than 100,000 fans of comics, film and pop culture, and among the excitement this year was a booth dedicated to the book, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard. The presence of Dianetics at Comic Con drew strong interest, introducing new audiences to the book that has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.The convention has grown into one of the largest and most dynamic pop culture events in the United States, attracting fans of comics, film, television, gaming and more. It filled the Los Angeles Convention Center with celebrity panels, exclusive merchandise, interactive exhibits and themed experiences. Known for its diverse crowd and high energy atmosphere, Comic Con provides a unique platform where creativity, curiosity and imagination converge.Actor Jim Meskimen, celebrated for his television and film roles as well as his award winning voice work, appeared at the Dianetics booth to meet fans and autograph bookmarks, further amplifying the enthusiasm around the book. Throughout the three day convention, attendees explored the ideas contained in Dianetics and connected with volunteers who shared how the book continues to impact lives across generations.“Comic Con is all about imagination and discovery, and that’s why it was such a perfect place to connect people with Dianetics,” said Jim Meskimen. “I loved meeting fans and seeing their excitement as they explored new ways to understand the mind.”At a convention recognized for discovering new worlds and new ideas, Dianetics stood out by offering tools to understand the most fascinating universe of all—the human mind. As author L. Ron Hubbard states, “A mind that is free is powerful.”Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. It is translated into 50 languages with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide. Bridge Publications, located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard. For more information, visit www.bridgepub.com and www.dianetics.org

