St Albans Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2007056

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins                            

STATION: St Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/23/2025 @0900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jonergin Drive, Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

 

ACCUSED: Dalton Whitehouse                                              

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

VICTIM: Michael Martin

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/23/25 at approximately 0900 hours Troopers from the St Albans barracks responded to the area of Route 78 and Jonergin Drive in the town of Swanton for a report of a minor crash. It was reported that one of the drivers had left the scene and did not stop and render any assistance reasonably necessary. Further investigation revealed that Dalton Whitehouse was the operator of the vehicle that had left the scene. Whitehouse was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 11/17/2025 at 0830 hours.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2025 @0830 hours           

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

