St Albans Barracks / Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2007056
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/23/2025 @0900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jonergin Drive, Swanton, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident
ACCUSED: Dalton Whitehouse
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VICTIM: Michael Martin
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/23/25 at approximately 0900 hours Troopers from the St Albans barracks responded to the area of Route 78 and Jonergin Drive in the town of Swanton for a report of a minor crash. It was reported that one of the drivers had left the scene and did not stop and render any assistance reasonably necessary. Further investigation revealed that Dalton Whitehouse was the operator of the vehicle that had left the scene. Whitehouse was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 11/17/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2025 @0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
