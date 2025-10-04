Traffic alert – Silver St, Hinesburg

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Silver Street in Hinesburg is going to be shut down in the area of 3254 Silver Street due to a significant motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for several hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.