Derby Barracks/ Burglary, Unlawful Trespass & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5005329

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                            

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/30/2025 @ 0714 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Croteau Auto, Irasburg, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief & Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Coderre

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

  

                       

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police responded to an active burglary at Croteau’s Auto in the Town of Irasburg, VT. Troopers spoke with the male identified as Christopher Coderre, 23 of Troy, VT. After further investigation, it was revealed Coderre had broken into Croteau’s Auto, caused damage to items and property and was unlawfully trespassing.  Coderre was subsequently arrested and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing and was later lodged by Probation and Parole and issued a citation for 10/01/2025 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/01/2025 @ 1230 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Legal Disclaimer:

