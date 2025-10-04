Derby Barracks/ Burglary, Unlawful Trespass & Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5005329
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/30/2025 @ 0714 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Croteau Auto, Irasburg, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief & Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Christopher Coderre
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police responded to an active burglary at Croteau’s Auto in the Town of Irasburg, VT. Troopers spoke with the male identified as Christopher Coderre, 23 of Troy, VT. After further investigation, it was revealed Coderre had broken into Croteau’s Auto, caused damage to items and property and was unlawfully trespassing. Coderre was subsequently arrested and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing and was later lodged by Probation and Parole and issued a citation for 10/01/2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/01/2025 @ 1230 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
