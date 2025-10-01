Godzilla and Monster Hunter Collaboration Being Held at Anime Park Nijigen no Mori

First-ever collaboration between the two attractions Monster Hunter-style Godzilla Icon

The special collaboration between the two theme park attractions runs through November 3, 2025

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, has launched a special collaboration between two of its most popular attractions: "Godzilla Interception Operation", based on the Godzilla franchise, and "MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori", based on the hunting action video game series. The limited-time crossover event runs through Monday, November 3, 2025, coinciding with "Godzilla Day".

Each attraction features exclusive crossover missions throughout the event. Guests who participate in either attraction will receive a "mission directive" (Godzilla) or a "quest request form" (Monster Hunter) upon entry. Those who complete both attractions will be eligible to receive a limited-edition exclusive gift item available only during this campaign.

To commemorate the collaboration, Nijigen no Mori has also unveiled a newly illustrated Godzilla symbol in the style of Monster Hunter, based on the version of Godzilla featured in the Godzilla Interception Operation attraction. Additional limited-edition merchandise is also planned, with further details to be announced at a later date.

■Overview: “Godzilla Interception Operation” × “MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori” Collaboration

Duration: September 13 (Sat) – November 3 (Mon), 2025

Content: A limited-time crossover event is being held at two Nijigen no Mori attractions, Godzilla Interception Operation and MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD. During the campaign period, guests can experience the two exclusive missions below and receive special collaboration merchandise.

[Godzilla Interception Operation – Emergency Directive: Classified Mission No.113]

Guests who enter the Godzilla Interception Operation attraction receive a top-secret mission to hunt down Rathalos, the fire wyvern from Monster Hunter. Those who have participated in the mission at MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD will receive an original A5 clear file folder featuring exclusive collaboration key visual artwork, available only during this event.

(Participation requires a valid ticket for MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori)

[MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori – Emergency Quest: Special Investigation, “The Island Where the King of Monsters Sleeps”]

Guests who enter the MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD attraction will receive a mission to investigate the inside of Godzilla’s mouth, as part of a unique field surveillance mission. Guests who have participated in the quest at Godzilla Interception Operation will receive an original pin badge featuring the newly illustrated “Monster Hunter-style Godzilla Icon”—a design exclusive to this collaboration.

(Participation requires a valid ticket for Godzilla Interception Operation)

Additional collaborative merchandise is currently in development. Further updates will be posted on the official website and social media channels.

■Overview: "Godzilla Interception Operation"

Godzilla Interception Operation is a unique attraction themed around a "life-sized" Godzilla statue measuring 120 meters in length. This centerpiece, a representation of the monster emerging from the sea onto Awaji Island, overwhelms visitors with its fierce and awesome presence. Visitors join an organization known as the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD), with missions including sailing right into the monster's jaws on a zipline and blasting away dangerous Godzilla cells in a shooting game.

The attraction features the world's first permanent Godzilla museum, as well as "Kaiju no Mori", an indoor area for young children to enjoy free play with around 50 different kinds of kaiju soft plastic models. There is also a range of NIGOD merchandise and special Godzilla-themed food and drink available for purchase. Find the world's largest Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island! An extensive range of Godzilla merchandise is also on offer at Godzilla Interception Operation, many of which are original designs found exclusively at Nijigen no Mori. Visitors will also find plenty of souvenirs, including drinking glasses, figurines, and snacks.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

■Reference: Godzilla-themed Room "Monster Land" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

To mark Godzilla's 70th anniversary, luxury villa "Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°" has unveiled "Monster Land", a room featuring a cast of famous monsters that have appeared in Godzilla movies over the past several decades. The interior features tapestries and other furnishings depicting past iterations of Godzilla and other popular monsters from the franchise, as well as a glimpse of a life-size Godzilla through the window. Special techniques applied creating the images means they take on a different appearance depending on lighting, giving the room distinct atmospheres during day and night. This room is designed to entertain guests throughout their stay. Those who find all the monsters hidden inside the room are granted the chance to take on a special mission and obtain exclusive bonus items.

For details: https://awaji-grandchariot.com/en/room/3416/

■Overview: "MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori"

Event Period: through Monday, November 3, 2025

Location: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (within "Nijigennomori Anime Awajishima Park")

Overview: MONSTER HUNTER THE FIELD in Nijigen no Mori is an attraction based on the popular hunting action video game series "Monster Hunter". Guests can immerse themselves in the world of Monster Hunter through "Field Research", which tasks hunters with searching for vital items and "Palicoes", and "Large Monster Suppression", in which hunters choose a weapon and square off against large on-screen monsters. The attraction also features limited-edition collaboration merchandise and special food items inspired by the Monster Hunter universe.

Operating Hours: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/monsterhunter/

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

©CAPCOM

