The Rose Delivers 31 Days of Stories for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Rose's Breast Cancer Awareness Month podcast marathon is now playing on your favorite podcast app.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breast Cancer Awareness Month starts now. And The Rose has stories.This year, The Rose’s podcast Let’s Talk About Your Breasts returns for its third annual month-long podcast marathon.Thirty-one episodes. Thirty-one days. Thirty-one doses of candor, comfort, and community drawn straight from Texas. The nonprofit’s mission is front and center: bring the hard facts, lift every voice, and keep the doors to care wide open for all women, insured or uninsured.“Everything always starts with education. It always starts with awareness and outreach. Just that alone, you know, makes the difference,” says Dorothy Gibbons, CEO and the podcast’s host. She knows breast cancer doesn’t stop on November 1, and neither do the women who walk through The Rose’s doors.Let’s Talk About Your Breasts taps into patient stories, fundraising moments that reach across neighborhoods, and the simple, stubborn power of a screening mammogram. “That screening mammogram is so important. You have to think about breast cancer. That is really the first step in treatment, because you don’t have that screening mammogram,” says Gibbons.In 2024, The Rose and its community raised $700,000 during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They supported over 160 local events that put people before pink ribbons. Every donation stayed in Southeast Texas. Every episode spotlighted a woman or man determined to make a difference, whether by hosting a lunch, attending a fundraiser, or simply driving their neighbor to an appointment.“Every three insured women who come in for a screening mammogram helps care for another uninsured woman for her screening mammogram. That’s what helps us get through the whole year,” says Gibbons.This is what October means at The Rose. Not just a month. A movement. Texas-sized action. Real talk.Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, and therose.org. Share with family and friends. And if you want to change a life right now, make a donation at therose.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.