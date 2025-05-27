Scientist and Cancer Survivor Launches Podcast to Redefine Food and Health

Listen to "Heal Me with Chocolate" on your favorite podcast app

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Beata Lerman , gene therapy and immuno-oncology scientist, announces the launch of Heal Me with Chocolate , a podcast dedicated to examining the impact of food on health, with a special focus on chocolate. As the founder of Sinless Treats Chocolate and a cancer survivor, Dr. Lerman brings scientific expertise and personal experience to the conversation about nutrition, chronic disease, and the food industry.The podcast takes a deep dive into Dr. Lerman’s journey from cancer diagnosis to recovery, the science behind sugar and its effects on the body, and the realities of the chocolate industry’s use of processed ingredients. Listeners will learn about natural sweeteners, the importance of fiber and gut health, and how Sinless Treats Chocolate is produced using whole-plant ingredients and innovative methods.Dr. Lerman states, “Our goal is to provide clear, evidence-based information about how food choices affect health. By sharing my story and the science behind our products, I hope to empower listeners to make informed decisions and consider food as a tool for wellness.”Heal Me with Chocolate is available on all major podcast platforms. For more information, visit sinlesstreatschocolate.com or contact info@sinlesstreatschocolate.com.About Dr. Beata Lerman: Dr. Lerman is a scientist specializing in gene therapy and immuno-oncology, founder of Sinless Treats Chocolate, and chief medical officer of Revogreen, a food technology company focused on dietary supplements.

