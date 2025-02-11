New Book Spotlights Equine Rescue and Heartwarming Stories

From a Kill Pen to a Penthouse is available now

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newly published book, From a Kill Pen to a Penthouse , highlights Houston’s A Place for Peanut Equine Rescue and Therapy, featuring the stories of horses and donkeys who have survived near-certain death and are now given a second chance at life. Megan Cardet , Founder and Managing Director of A Place for Peanut (APFP), collaborated with writer Beth Burlingame to share the remarkable journeys of these rescued animals.“Even though the book is narrated by a rescued mini horse, Forrest,” said Megan Cardet, “he takes adult readers on a frolicking adventure in the barn, where he serves as the Barn Manager Trainee. The laughter outweighs the tears as he introduces his Barn Mates, who are also equine rescues.”From a Kill Pen to a Penthouse unveils the hidden world of equine suffering while celebrating the transformation of these animals into thriving beings in what is described as their “Penthouse of a Barn.” The book contrasts childhood dreams of ponies with the harsh realities many horses face.“There are moments that will have readers laughing out loud, followed by stories that tug at their heartstrings—even bringing a few tears,” Cardet shared. “The stories also highlight the immense effort required to keep a rescue barn running. Forrest consistently acknowledges APFP volunteers and provides an overview of the activities involved in ensuring quality care for all the equines.”“Just imagine the stories a horse—or even a donkey—can tell,” added Cardet.From a Kill Pen to a Penthouse by Beth Burlingame with Megan Cardet is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online and physical bookstores worldwide. Proceeds from the book support APFP’s mission.About the Authors:- Beth Burlingame is a veteran who has worked as a journalist, writer, playwright, and videographer specializing in documentaries. She now collaborates with various animal organizations and sponsors Forrest, the Barn Manager Trainee.- Megan Cardet, a Certified International Property Specialist and real estate agent with Haute Properties Group, is also the founder of A Place for Peanut. She dedicates part of her real estate earnings to rescuing horses from kill pens and raising awareness about equine welfare.For more information or interviews, Megan Cardet is available for contact.

