Weeklong ICE Operation with State and Local Partners Leads to Arrest of More than 400 Illegal Aliens in Central Florida

Criminal illegal aliens arrested included pedophiles, domestic abusers, drug users, and drunk drivers

WASHINGTON – A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Miami operation, alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection and 287(g) partners including the Florida Highway Patrol, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida National Guard, and others, led to the arrest of more than 400 illegal aliens in Central Florida. Conducted September 22-26, 2025, the operation targeted the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens with outstanding criminal warrants and illegal aliens subject to deportation.

Florida has led the rest of the nation for 287(g) partnerships with 327 agreements in place — a 577% increase since Jan. 20, 2025. This operation is part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to restore public safety in communities across the nation by focusing on the removal of the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens.

“This was another successful operation to arrest the worst of the worst with our Florida state and local partners and can serve as a blueprint nationwide,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This operation resulted in the arrest of more than 400 illegal aliens including those charged and convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior, battery, domestic violence, prostitution, vehicle theft, hit and run, and driving under the influence. We are calling on more state and local law enforcement across the U.S. to join us in the fight to remove the worst of the worst from American communities.”

Some of the worst of the worst arrested were:

Walther Ramiro Hernandez-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior and battery.

Juan Carlos Hernandez-Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of domestic violence and prostitution and previously arrested for battery and disorderly conduct.

Edgar Rivera-Salinas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of vehicle theft, possession of marijuana, flight to avoid (prosecution, confinement) and illegal entry.

Efrain Santos-Palacios, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico arrested for driving under the influence and hit and run.

Ubaldino Hernandez-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with criminal charges including hit and run, reckless driving, three counts of operating a motor vehicle without a license, and a probation violation.

Weder Teixeira Basto, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil, convicted of driving under the influence.

Mario Suarez-Maya, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for two counts of driving under the influence, four counts of driving without a license, and providing a false name to a law enforcement officer.