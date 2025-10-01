Submit Release
Lapse in Federal Funding: Impact on DHS Web and Social Media Operations

NOTICE: Due to the lapse in federal funding, this website will not be actively managed. This website was last updated on September 30, 2025 and will not be updated until after funding is enacted. As such, information on this website may not be up to date. Transactions submitted via this website might not be processed and we will not be able to respond to inquiries until after appropriations are enacted.

DHS employees can find financial and other information and resources to assist them at “Resources for Employees During a Lapse in Appropriations”.

