ICE Arrests Heinous Criminals Including Pedophiles, Drug Dealers, and Violent Criminals

WASHINGTO­­N — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country. Yesterday’s arrests include convicts who perpetrated horrific crimes including sexual assault of a child, felony assault, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

“With each arrest, ICE is getting pedophiles, drug dealers and violent criminals out of our country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Nothing will deter ICE from fulfilling the President’s mandate to arrest the worst of the worst from American communities. Our brave ICE law enforcement is facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them as they carry out operations to make America safe again.”

The worst of the worst arrested yesterday include:

Carlos Salvador Chacon-Franco, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for sexual assault of a child in Smith County, Texas.

Perez Benancio, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jose Sanchez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for felony assault with intent to kill while armed in Washington, D.C.

Ramiro Garcia-Rodriges, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for carrying a prohibited weapon in Bay Minette, Alabama.

Enresto Armenta Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury in Ontario, California.