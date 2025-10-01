CBP Reports that Drug Seizures Surge Again in August

President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership has consistently led to more drugs being taken off American streets

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security reported a significant uptick in drug seizures in August compared to previous months, demonstrating the Trump Administration’s success in combatting drug trafficking across our borders and keeping deadly drugs out of American communities.

"Secretary Noem and the Department of Homeland Security are fulfilling President Trump’s promise to make America safe again by dismantling drug cartels and stopping the flow of deadly drugs into American communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thanks to President Trump, fewer American families will be torn apart by addiction, fewer lives will be lost to overdoses, and fewer profits will go to violent cartels.”

As part of its mission to stop harmful drugs from entering the United States, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that seizures of deadly drugs – including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana – increased substantially from July to August. This includes a 37% increase in methamphetamine seizures and amounts to just over 55,000 pounds of drugs seized in August.

August saw the third-highest monthly total of drug seizures under the second Trump Administration.

Likewise, since President Trump took office, fentanyl trafficking at the southern border is down by 56% compared to the same period in 2024. Cartels are increasingly desperate to keep doing business, but the Trump Administration is stopping their deadly operations.

# # #