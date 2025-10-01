ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Aliens with Ties to Human Trafficking and Drug Ring in Wisconsin

The operation resulted in the arrest of 24 illegal aliens including those charged and convicted of sexually assaulting a child, hit and run, driving under the influence, identity theft, and possession of narcotic equipment

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed the arrest of 24 illegal aliens in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, with suspected ties to a transnational human trafficking and drug trafficking ring. This was an intelligence driven operation following information received from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) while interviewing victims—including children—of the trafficking and drug ring. The operation took place on September 25, 2025.

The joint operation brought together ICE, the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

“While interviewing victims—many of whom were children— of a human trafficking and drug trafficking ring, ICE identified multiple illegal aliens. In total, ICE arrested 24 illegal aliens including those convicted of sexually assaulting a child, hit and run, DUI, identity theft, and possession of narcotic equipment,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem are dismantling transnational criminal networks and putting the safety of American children FIRST.”

Some of the worst of the worst arrested are below:

Jose Hilario Moreno Portillo, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, previously removed from the Unites States in August of 2020 and in May 2025 was arrested for sexual assault of a child.

Abraham Maldanado Almanza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of identity theft.

Roel Francisco Monroy Orellana, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of hit and run and four counts of traffic offense.

Darvin Uriel Villavicencio, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, convicted of disorderly conduct and two counts of traffic offense.

Erlin Joel Villavicencio, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, convicted of two counts of driving under the influence of liquor and a pending charge of failure to appear.

Christian Naun Diaz-Alfaro, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of possession of narcotic equipment and driving under the influence of liquor.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from criminal illegal aliens like these. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423