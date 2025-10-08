Pre-Orders Opened on October 7 for 'GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- RAMLETHAL VALENTINE' statue
Prime 1 Studio announced "GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- RAMLETHAL VALENTINE." Pre-orders began on October 7, 2025 (JST), with release set for April 2027.ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the fighting game "GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-", Ramlethal Valentine is introduced into the Ultimate Premium Masterline series.
Ramlethal Valentine is one of the Valentines and serves as commander of Illyria’s Special Brigade. This statue depicts her in her renewed costume at 1/4 scale. The pose places her against her crossed Great Swords, and her facial expression reflects her character development from the previous installment.
The statue features a flowing white cloak and two large Great Swords. The sculpt and paintwork apply a combination of flat-color segmentation and realistic shading to reproduce the cel-shaded look of the game. Her familiars, Velva and Venus, are also included with added surface details and weathering effects.
The base includes an LED unit that produces a green light effect inspired by her Overdrive move “Calvados.”
This Bonus Version comes with an additional “LET’S ROCK” Logo Stand engraved in white.
Product Name:
Ultimate Premium Masterline GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- RAMLETHAL VALENTINE Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $1199
Edition Size: 400
Arrival Date: April 2027
Scale: 1/4 Scale
H:64cm W:48cm D:51cm
Weight: 13.5Kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items
・GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- themed Base
・One (1) "LET’S ROCK" Logo Stand [BONUS PART]
LED Power Supply Method: TBD
* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.
Sculptor:
ICREA / Prime 1 Studio
Painter:
Prime 1 Studio
Copyright:
© ARC SYSTEM WORKS
For more details, visit our online store.
Hiroya Kubota
Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.
info@prime1studio.co.jp
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.