Pre-Orders Opened on October 29 for' Arknights W ELITE 2' Statue

Concept Masterline Arknights W ELITE 2 Bonus Version Front Face Size Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced " Arknights W ELITE 2" Statue. Pre-orders began on October 29, 2025 (JST), with release set for May 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is proud to announce W Elite 2, a 1/6 scale statue from "Arknights," joining the Concept Masterline series.The piece presents W standing amid a battlefield environment inspired by the game. Her characteristic smile, distinctive outfit, and combat gear are reproduced with detailed sculpting and paintwork. Each element—from her jacket’s texture to the detonator in her hand—has been carefully crafted to match her in-game design.The base design includes a circular arrangement featuring smoke, flames, and debris, evoking the moment of an explosion. Steel structures and weapon details contribute to the visual storytelling, emphasizing the atmosphere of the scene.This Bonus Version includes an additional accessory: the BABEL Logo Plate, representing an organization from W’s past within the "Arknights" storyline.Product Name:Concept Masterline Arknights W ELITE 2 Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $799Edition Size:500Arrival Date: May 2027Scale: Non ScaleH:46cm W:47cm D:28cmWeight: 9.5KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Arknights-themed Base・BABEL Logo Plate [BONUS PART]Copyright:© HYPERGRYPH © YostarFor more details, visit our online store

Concept Masterline Arknights W ELITE 2 Bonus Version Product PV

