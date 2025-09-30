20 new space missions to touch down in SA

Release date: 01/10/25

South Australia has further cemented its reputation as a global leader in the space economy with the announcement that the Koonibba Test Range will facilitate another 20 spacecraft returns by 2028.

The deal, signed by US company Varda and local company Southern Launch, positions South Australia as the first jurisdiction globally to deliver routine commercial orbital re-entry operations.

The new missions – including two later this year – will see Varda’s in-space manufacturing capsules return to Earth with payloads that have made novel pharmaceuticals in orbit or conducted experiments in microgravity.

The capsules are launched as part of a SpaceX rideshare mission, before re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of more than 30,000km/h where they land under parachute on South Australia’s west coast.

This announcement follows two missions facilitated by Southern Launch just 10 weeks apart in early 2025 and comes days after Minister Joe Szakacs met with Varda at their global headquarters in California.

In his meeting, Minister Szakacs discussed further opportunities for South Australian industry and Varda.

Key to his pitch was the Malinauskas Government’s support for and strong working relationship with Southern Launch, limiting potential roadblocks faced by Varda.

Geographically, South Australia is also one of few places in the world that can offer comparably safe, land-based returns.

Varda and Southern Launch are the two key commercial entities leading the emerging global orbital economy.

The Koonibba Test Range is operated by Southern Launch in partnership with the Koonibba Community Aboriginal Corporation.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

To establish South Australia as the first commercial spaceport to accept commercial returns speaks volumes to our reputation as a global leader in this field.

Southern Launch securing these additional missions with Varda to enable their commercial space return operations reinforces our state’s position as a trusted, strategic location for this capability.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

We want to be at the forefront of innovation and to do that we need to make South Australia an attractive option for emerging industries.

This announcement can be read as an endorsement that the work we’re doing is hitting the mark and that we need to keep at it.

It’s also confirmation of the importance of going to market and meeting with the decision makers within companies to ensure we deliver the best outcomes for South Australia.

Attributable to Lloyd Damp, CEO, Southern Launch

This contract is a vote of confidence in our team and our facilities.

With each successful mission, we’re proving that the Koonibba Test Range is the best place on Earth to bring space technology home.

Routine re-entries are no longer a dream; they are happening now, and we are proud to lead the way alongside Varda.

Attributable to Eric Lasker, Chief Revenue Officer, Varda

Products improved through production off Earth are within reach.

Our partnership with Southern Launch is the lynchpin to realizing this new economy, and Varda’s increasing cadence is only possible due to the exceptional quality of work consistently delivered by the Southern Launch team.

With this new contract we are thrilled to take another step towards the future.