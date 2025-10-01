The Global Crypto Industry Convenes: TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025 Sells Out as the World’s Largest Industry Gathering

The world’s most influential voices in crypto and Web3 converge at TOKEN2049 Singapore this week

TOKEN2049 begins today, bringing together 25,000 attendees, 500+ exhibitors, and 1,000 side-events for the most important week on the industry calendar

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025 begins today, bringing together the entire global crypto industry for its largest gathering of the year. With a fully sold-out event of 25,000 attendees from over 160 countries, alongside 500+ exhibitors and 300+ speakers, TOKEN2049 cements its position as the world's largest crypto event.More Than a ConferenceExpanding across all five floors of Marina Bay Sands, TOKEN2049 has transformed the venue into a city-within-a-city designed for networking, collaboration, and discovery. Attendees will connect across lounges, co-working hubs, and interactive networking zones, while also experiencing unique spaces that blend wellness and innovation—including cold plunges, cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen chambers, pickleball courts, a climbing wall, and even a zipline traversing the exhibition floor.TOKEN2049 Week: The Industry’s Biggest Calendar MomentThe conference anchors TOKEN2049 Week (29 September – 5 October), a citywide festival featuring over 1,000 side events. From investor forums and developer hackathons to cultural activations and nightlife, the entire city is activated. The week culminates with AFTER 2049, the official closing party, staged alongside the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix weekend.Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049, commented: “We’re excited to welcome the global crypto industry to Singapore for TOKEN2049. Across five stages, we’ve built an agenda packed with industry leaders, complemented by world-class hospitality and unique experiences that set this edition apart. This is our most ambitious TOKEN2049 yet, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team for bringing it to life.”This year’s headliners reflect the influence of the global digital asset ecosystem. Donald Trump Jr., Co-Founder of World Liberty Financial, will take the stage alongside Vlad Tenev, Chairman and CEO of Robinhood; Tom Lee, CIO of Fundstrat; Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether; Balaji Srinivasan, Founder of The Network State; and Arthur Hayes, CIO of Maelstrom, Star Xu, and Haider Rafique of OKX.TOKEN2049 also welcomes leading figures from beyond crypto, with Formula 1 drivers in Singapore for the Grand Prix weekend — including Lando Norris (McLaren Racing), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), and Oliver Bearman (Haas) — highlighting the cultural crossover that makes TOKEN2049 a global moment.TOKEN2049 is supported by a record roster of global partners, with Title Sponsors including OKX, BloFin, Coinbase, SPACECOIN, BingX, MetaEarth, Mesh Connect, TRON, Bitget, and DWF Labs. Their presence underscores TOKEN2049’s role as the platform where the crypto industry unites, builds partnerships, and sets its future direction.For more information and continued updates on TOKEN2049 Singapore, please visit: https://www.asia.token2049.com/ Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049, is available for interviews.ABOUT TOKEN2049TOKEN2049 is a global Web3 event series, organised semi-annually in Singapore and Dubai, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is the preeminent meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.