Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation Announces Collaborative Campaign & Continues Partnership with Team Shan, Canada

BCYW Foundation's Mission BCYWF-Team Shan Shared Outreach Message. BCYWF-Team Shared Outreach Message. BCYW Foundation Awareness Message

BCYW Foundation Expanding Impact Through Collaboration and Partnership

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Breast Cancer in Young Women (BCYW) Foundation is proud to announce its continued partnership with Team Shan , Canada, launching a shared campaign dedicated to educating the public, healthcare professionals, and young women about the importance of early detection, risk reduction, and prevention of breast cancer. Team Shan is a Canadian organization committed to breast cancer advocacy, education, and public health initiatives, with a particular focus on empowering young women.As a Global Ambassador for the BCYW Foundation, Team Shan President Lorna Larsen actively supports the foundation’s mission by advocating for self-breast care and emphasizing the critical importance of early detection. Team Shan has made a profound impact by raising awareness, improving early detection rates, and enhancing outcomes for young women diagnosed with breast cancer. The joint efforts of two organizations extend globally, inspiring and educating young women worldwide to take an active role in protecting their health.“The shared campaign between the BCYW Foundation and Team Shan highlights the impact of collaboration in advancing breast cancer awareness and education,” said Rakesh Kumar, PhD, Founder and CEO of the BCYW Foundation. “Together, we are empowering young women with the knowledge and tools they need to reduce risks, detect breast cancer early, and ultimately save lives.”Through its team and partners in 29 countries, the BCYW Foundation remains committed to its global mission of equipping young women with information that could make a life-saving difference. We invite individuals, communities, and organizations worldwide to join us in this critical work. Together, we can make a lasting impact.ABOUT BCYW FOUNDATION:The BCYW Foundation is a global organization dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing support to young women affected by breast cancer. Through partnerships and advocacy, the foundation is committed to creating a future where no young woman feels overlooked in her fight against this disease. The Breast Cancer in Young Women (BCYWF) Foundation is a global network of medical professionals, researchers, advocates, survivors, and organizations across 29 countries, united to improve the lives of young women affected by breast cancer and to prevent future cases. The BCYW Foundation provides educational materials in 13 languages and bilingual survivor stories in six languages. The BCYW Foundation relies on individual contributions and sponsors to raise the funds necessary to support its mission.Every contribution – big or small – helps the BCYW Foundation fulfil its mission to save the lives of young women from breast cancer in the years to come. Thank you for your generosity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.