Kleinschmidt Canada Welcomes Senior Engineer Reza Lotfalikhani, P.Geo., PMP

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Canada, an employee-owned consulting firm specializing in engineering, regulatory, and environmental services for the hydropower and water resource industries, is pleased to announce that Reza Lotfalikhani, P.Geo., PMP, has joined the firm as a senior engineer.Reza brings more than 30 years of experience in geotechnical investigations, dam safety , and construction services for large-scale infrastructure projects across Canada and internationally. Over his career, he has supported more than 400 development projects, providing expertise in subsurface investigations, foundation design, seepage analysis, dam instrumentation, and surveillance monitoring.His international project leadership includes overseeing grout curtain design and monitoring at Iran’s 230-meter-high Karun 4 Dam, and managing water-tightening systems at the Siah-Bishe Pumped Storage Project. He has also led geotechnical support for hydro tunnels, embankment dam construction, and dam feasibility studies throughout the Middle East and North America.“Reza’s depth of technical knowledge and broad experience will strengthen our ability to deliver practical solutions for our clients,” said Kevin Cooley, Kleinschmidt Canada. “His expertise in dam safety, and geotechnical support aligns perfectly with the challenges our clients face in managing and maintaining critical water infrastructure.”Reza is a licensed Professional Geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and a certified Project Management Professional. He earned a bachelor’s degree in geology from Shahid Beheshti University and is an active member of the Project Management Institute.About Kleinschmidt Canada:Kleinschmidt Canada partners with utilities, public agencies and private owners to plan, design and improve water and energy infrastructure across the country. The team delivers hydropower and water resources engineering, dam safety, fisheries and fish passage, environmental science, licensing and permitting, and construction-phase support. Backed by Kleinschmidt’s North American network, we pair local knowledge with multidisciplinary expertise from feasibility through operations.We are committed to client service, environmental stewardship and practical, cost-effective solutions that enhance safety, reliability and resilience. Learn more at kleinschmidtgroupcanada.com.

