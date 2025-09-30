Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, September 30, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 30, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:05 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         An annual report as required by Act 76 of 2019, from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry

regarding the Schools-to-Work Progress Report July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2025

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 1894   Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 1895   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1897   State Government

HB 1898   State Government

HB 1899   Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 1901   Health

HB 1902   Judiciary

HB 1903   Education

HB 1904   Judiciary

HB 1905   Judiciary

HB 1906   Appropriations

HB 1907   Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

SB 225

 From State Government to Commerce

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 145

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

HB 363

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 505

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Amended

HB 880

From Health Reported as Amended

HB 1099

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1322

From State Government Reported as Amended

HB 1418

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed

HB 1496

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

HB 1593

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1615

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1651

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1701

From Education Reported as Amended

HB 1734

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HB 1811

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed

HB 1859

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

HR 140

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 154

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 186

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 271

From Health Reported as Amended

HR 282

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 284

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 293

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HR 297

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 300

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 304

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 305

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 307

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 309

From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Amended

HR 317

From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Amended

HR 319

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HR 323

From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Amended

 

SB 467

From State Government Reported as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 234

A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to support the Major Richard Star Act (H.R. 2102) to allow medically retired service members to receive full access to their much-deserved retirement pay and benefits.

201-1

HR 272

A Resolution designating July 27, 2025, as "Dick Allen Day" in Pennsylvania.         

199-3

HR 291

A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "Suicide Prevention Awareness Month" and September 10, 2025, as "World Suicide Prevention Day" in Pennsylvania.         

199-3

HR 313

A Resolution recognizing the week of September 7 through 13, 2025, as "National Suicide Prevention Week" in Pennsylvania.

199-3

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at 9:30 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

