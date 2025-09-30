Daily Session Report for Tuesday, September 30, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
September 30, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:05 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Young.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· An annual report as required by Act 76 of 2019, from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry
regarding the Schools-to-Work Progress Report July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2025
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 1894 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 1895 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1897 State Government
HB 1898 State Government
HB 1899 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 1901 Health
HB 1902 Judiciary
HB 1903 Education
HB 1904 Judiciary
HB 1905 Judiciary
HB 1906 Appropriations
HB 1907 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
|
From State Government to Commerce
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Amended
|
From Health Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Amended
|
From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed
|
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Education Reported as Amended
|
From Transportation Reported as Committed
|
From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
|
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Amended
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From Transportation Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Amended
|
From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Amended
|
From Transportation Reported as Committed
|
From Agriculture and Rural Affairs Reported as Amended
|
From State Government Reported as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to support the Major Richard Star Act (H.R. 2102) to allow medically retired service members to receive full access to their much-deserved retirement pay and benefits.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution designating July 27, 2025, as "Dick Allen Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-3
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "Suicide Prevention Awareness Month" and September 10, 2025, as "World Suicide Prevention Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-3
|
A Resolution recognizing the week of September 7 through 13, 2025, as "National Suicide Prevention Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
199-3
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at 9:30 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.