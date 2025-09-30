Daily Session Report for Tuesday, September 30, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 30, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:05 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· An annual report as required by Act 76 of 2019, from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry

regarding the Schools-to-Work Progress Report July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2025

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 1894 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 1895 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1897 State Government

HB 1898 State Government

HB 1899 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 1901 Health

HB 1902 Judiciary

HB 1903 Education

HB 1904 Judiciary

HB 1905 Judiciary

HB 1906 Appropriations

HB 1907 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

SB 225 From State Government to Commerce

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 234 A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to support the Major Richard Star Act (H.R. 2102) to allow medically retired service members to receive full access to their much-deserved retirement pay and benefits. 201-1 HR 272 A Resolution designating July 27, 2025, as "Dick Allen Day" in Pennsylvania. 199-3 HR 291 A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2025 as "Suicide Prevention Awareness Month" and September 10, 2025, as "World Suicide Prevention Day" in Pennsylvania. 199-3 HR 313 A Resolution recognizing the week of September 7 through 13, 2025, as "National Suicide Prevention Week" in Pennsylvania. 199-3

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, October 1, 2025 at 9:30 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.