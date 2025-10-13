Somatix Readies Market Launch of First of its Kind Wearable Medication Compliance Feature

Somatix Logo Somatix CEO Dr. Charles Herman discusses Somatix's new capabilities at the NYC Venture Summit

Artificial-intelligence powered medication compliance feature is enabled by Somatix's patented gesture detection algorithms and can detect missed doses of pills

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somatix, Inc., a leader in wearable technology for promoting the health and wellness of its users through its SafeBeing app and smartband is preparing the first-ever algorithm for detection of missed doses of medication. The technology harnesses artificial intelligence to recognize when users may have missed scheduled medications such as pills for blood pressure, diabetes, and other conditions.Multiple studies have shown that individuals over the age of 65 on average fail to take over 40% of the doses of medication prescribed to them by their healthcare providers, often a result of forgetfulness or a lack of clear communication with their providers. Rates of missed dosages of medication can be even higher in those with early stage memory loss and multiple medical issues requiring three or more pills per day. Poor adherence to prescribed medications can have devastating effects on individuals' health and wellness including exacerbating heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes.Working with Roche Pharmaceuticals and Beta-i Collaborative Innovation, Somatix first developed its unique medication adherence algorithm with a health system in Portugal. In preparation for its commercial launch at the end of this year, Somatix has further trained the algorithm with medical practices in Ohio and Pennsylvania, utilizing the data collected from hundreds of patients and tens of thousands of gestures. First, Somatix's SafeBeing app sends a pill reminder to the user. After the reminder is sent, the feature looks for one of many possible gestures that could indicate if the pill was actually taken. If it is suspected that the dose was missed, the app sends an alert to the user as well as others who are selected by the user to receive the alert, including family members and healthcare providers, all of whom can download Somatix's companion app on their iOS or Android smartphone, or receive a text message or email.As more commercial wearables race to bring health and wellness features to their smartbands and smartwatches, as evidenced by Apple's introduction of irregular heart rate, high blood pressure and sleep scoring on its latest Apple Watch models and Fitbit's introduction of stress tracking, blood oxygen and skin temperature changes, and heart rate tracking, Somatix brings yet another powerful wearable feature to the market. In addition to working on Somatix's own smartband, its app has also been designed to integrate onto other companies' smartbands and smartwatches.Somatix's CEO, Dr. Charles Herman, comments that "three years of intensive algorithm development and machine learning training have gone into the development of this unprecedented feature. Last year, Somatix brought to market its unique hydration feature that can estimate with over 80% accuracy how many milliliters of fluid a user consumes in a given day and predict risk for dehydration. Now, Somatix is going to bring to market the first of its kind pill tracking feature that is anticipated to detect over 75% of missed doses of medication. As a clinician myself, I'm proud to be part of the revolution in wearable technologies that is transforming smartbands and smartwatches into powerful clinical tools. As Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy recently stated, wearables already have capabilities to empower people to 'take control over their own health.'"Based in New York with a development center in Israel, Somatix, Inc., leverages unique and patented wearable-enabled gesture detection algorithms to generate powerful clinical insights and predictive analytics on user health, safety, and wellbeing through its platform, SafeBeing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.