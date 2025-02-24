Somatix CEO Selected to Prestigious Forbes List

Somatix, Inc., CEO Charles Herman, MD, MBA, Selection to Forbes Technology Council's list of Top Health Tech CEOs to Watch

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somatix , Inc., Chief Executive Officer Charles K. Herman, M.D., M.B.A., was recently selected to Forbes Technology Council’s list of Top Health Tech CEOs to Watch. According to Forbes Technology Council and Senior Executive Media, “the Top Health Tech CEOs to Watch list highlights 35 Healthcare Technology Leaders rewiring the industry. These executives are pioneering advancements in healthcare technology to improve patient outcomes, streamline clinical workflows, and redefine leadership in a field where precision, accessibility, and data-driven care are paramount. Their influence extends far beyond traditional healthcare. These CEOs are driving advancements across digital health, AI-powered diagnostics, telemedicine, pharmaceuticals, and personalized medicine, setting new standards for efficiency and transparency in an industry that demands continuous evolution.”Somatix, Inc., leverages artificial intelligence to generate an unprecedented scope of health and wellness insights from wearables. Utilizing unique and patented wearable-enabled gesture detection algorithms, Somatix provides powerful clinical insights and predictive analytics on user health, safety, and wellbeing through its platform, SafeBeing. SafeBeing's one-of-a-kind real-time gesture detection technology monitors users’ hydration levels, sleep and activity data to provide insights into fall and ulcer risk, medication intake, and smoking habits. Its customers include home care companies, hospitals and senior care facilities across the US.Charles K. Herman, M.D., M.B.A., is an award-winning physician executive and investor with more than 20 years of experience bringing innovations from concept to the market in areas as diverse as artificial intelligence applications in medicine including wearable technology and medical imaging, stem cell technologies, infection control devices, implantable materials, and photodynamic cancer therapy. He has received awards as a scientist, clinician and author from prestigious organizations including the American College of Physicians, American Publishers Association, British Medical Association, and Association of Professionals in Infection Control. He graduated with an M.D. from Albany Medical College and M.B.A. from Wharton School of Business where he was a Palmer Scholar.

