Somatix Taps Ohio Vision to Lead Next Phase of Medication Algorithm Research

Company Prioritizes Rural Access in Groundbreaking Wearable Tech Deployment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somatix , a leading digital health company specializing in gesture-detection technology for health behavior monitoring, has announced its selection of Ohio Vision as the clinical research partner for the next phase of its Medication Adherence Algorithm development. This decision marks a significant step toward ensuring that future health innovations are designed and tested in the communities that need them most—rural America.The Somatix Medication Algorithm leverages passive gesture recognition through a wearable smart band to detect and reinforce medication-taking behaviors. The next stage of development will focus on refining the algorithm’s accuracy and impact through real-world deployment in clinical settings. Ohio Vision, which serves the rural communities of Miami, Shelby, and Mercer Counties in western Ohio, was chosen for its deep community ties and proven track record in delivering patient-centered care outside of traditional urban health systems.“Too often, innovation is confined to urban academic medical centers, leaving rural patients on the margins of modern medicine,” said Charles Herman, MD, CEO of Somatix. “We selected Ohio Vision precisely because of its rural footprint and its commitment to health equity. Their access to real patients in underserved areas gives us a chance to develop a tool that doesn’t just work in theory—but works in places where healthcare access is limited, chronic illness is common, and health outcomes lag behind.”This collaboration also supports a shared commitment between Somatix and the Rural Health Technology Consortium (RHTC) to reshape how and where digital health solutions are validated—ensuring they reflect diverse lived experiences, not just ideal conditions.About Somatix:Somatix is a digital health company that uses wearable-based gesture detection to monitor, predict, and reinforce healthy behaviors. Its technology has been applied to smoking cessation, elder care, and chronic disease management.

