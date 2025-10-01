L&A Appoints Row Ready Pty Ltd as Exclusive AgCeption® Licensee & Authorized Integrator for ANZ
Partnership spotlights SaaS profit share, Announces new chili-pepper harvesting robot development
The collaboration will kick off with a chili-pepper harvester development, leveraging the AgCeption® perception, targeting, and model-building toolchain to deliver measurable ROI for growers that are ignored by legacy OEMs. AgCeption® is L&A’s farmer-first perception suite - hardware, software, and AWS-hosted portal - built to accelerate the development of farm automation with 1-2 season ROI. The AgCeption® platform offers modular hardware & software building blocks and a closed-loop ML ops workflow so integrators like Row Ready can accelerate the launch & expansion of field-ready perception solutions without the need for incumbent R&D budgets.
Under the agreement Row Ready becomes L&A’s exclusive, authorized integrator for AgCeption® in Australia & New Zealand, and may deploy AgCeption® solutions with its customers in Canada, the UK, and Europe on a non-exclusive basis. In addition to announcing the first custom AgCeption® development within in Australia, the deal includes a profit-sharing arrangement as follows:
(i) AgCeption® End‑User Licensing charged by Row Ready to its customers: 70% Row Ready / 30% L&A
(ii) AgCeption® AWS Portal SaaS (advanced models, analytics, firmware, VLM/LLM usage): 80% L&A / 20% Row Ready
(iii) ANZ‑developed AgCeption® applications deployed internationally via L&A’s network: 70% Row Ready / 30% L&A
“AgCeption was built for the people doing the work - farmers, small OEMs, and integrators,” said Chris Laudando, President of L&A. “Row Ready is ‘the L&A of Australia’. Together we’re bringing a practical, ROI-driven perception stack to farmers, starting with chili pepper harvest and expanding from there.”
“Our growers want dependable automation that pays for itself,” said Braden Hellmuth, CEO of Row Ready Pty Ltd. “AgCeption® gives us a fast path to fieldable perception without enterprise overhead. Chili-pepper harvesting is just the beginning.”
Row Ready will begin offering the AgCeption® product line at the upcoming Gatton AgTech Showcase in Queensland on October 15-16. The product portfolio currently includes:
• AgCeption® Grain-o-Scope™ — seed & ear-height phenotyping for corn, soybeans, and other grains
• AgCeption® Broomrape Detection — early detection and mapping for parasitic weed pressure
• AgCeption® Harvest Loss Monitoring — real-time losses to optimize settings and speed
• AgCeption® Greenhouse Module — greenhouse phenotyping and task automation under glass
• AgCeption® Bee2Bee™ Hive Sensor — colony monitoring and actionable alerts for commercial pollinators
• AgCeption® Selective Harvest — maturity detection, 3D localization, and approach estimation
• AgCeption® Pathogen Detection System — food-safety risk localization and mapping
• AgCeption® Control Suite — perception, targeting, tracking, and multi-module control for integrators and OEMs
About Laudando & Associates LLC (L&A)
L&A is a California-based AgTech company building modular perception and automation technologies that help growers and small OEMs achieve AI with ROI. AgCeption™ combines edge devices, data pipelines, labeling tools, training, deployment, telemetry, and MLOps into a farmer-first stack backed by an AWS portal and profit-share licensing options. Recent news: AgCeption® registered on the USPTO Principal Register (Reg. No. 7,950,234; Class 9; registered Sept. 16, 2025).
About Row Ready Pty Ltd
Row Ready is an Australian implement developer and integrator focused on practical, reliable field automation. The company partners with growers to translate real-world needs into durable equipment that improve yields, quality, and labor efficiency.
Media Contacts
Row Ready Pty Ltd
Braden Hellmuth
+61 403-556-186
braden@rowready.com
Christopher Laudando
Laudando & Associates LLC
+1 310-968-1178
email us here
