L&A Appoints Row Ready Pty Ltd as Exclusive AgCeption® Licensee & Authorized Integrator for ANZ

Partnership spotlights SaaS profit share, Announces new chili-pepper harvesting robot development

AgCeption® gives us a fast path to fieldable perception without enterprise overhead. Chili-pepper harvesting is just the beginning.” — Braden Hellmuth, CEO Row Ready

CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laudando & Associates LLC (L&A) today announced an AgCeptionlicensing and authorized integrator agreement with Row Ready Pty Ltd of Queensland, Australia, granting Row Ready rights to integrate AgCeptioninto their custom farm machinery & implements, and commercially deploy L&A's AI brand across Australia, New Zealand, and select international markets.The collaboration will kick off with a chili-pepper harvester development, leveraging the AgCeptionperception, targeting, and model-building toolchain to deliver measurable ROI for growers that are ignored by legacy OEMs. AgCeptionis L&A’s farmer-first perception suite - hardware, software, and AWS-hosted portal - built to accelerate the development of farm automation with 1-2 season ROI. The AgCeptionplatform offers modular hardware & software building blocks and a closed-loop ML ops workflow so integrators like Row Ready can accelerate the launch & expansion of field-ready perception solutions without the need for incumbent R&D budgets.Under the agreement Row Ready becomes L&A’s exclusive, authorized integrator for AgCeptionin Australia & New Zealand, and may deploy AgCeptionsolutions with its customers in Canada, the UK, and Europe on a non-exclusive basis. In addition to announcing the first custom AgCeptiondevelopment within in Australia, the deal includes a profit-sharing arrangement as follows:(i) AgCeptionEnd‑User Licensing charged by Row Ready to its customers: 70% Row Ready / 30% L&A(ii) AgCeptionAWS Portal SaaS (advanced models, analytics, firmware, VLM/LLM usage): 80% L&A / 20% Row Ready(iii) ANZ‑developed AgCeptionapplications deployed internationally via L&A’s network: 70% Row Ready / 30% L&A“AgCeption was built for the people doing the work - farmers, small OEMs, and integrators,” said Chris Laudando, President of L&A. “Row Ready is ‘the L&A of Australia’. Together we’re bringing a practical, ROI-driven perception stack to farmers, starting with chili pepper harvest and expanding from there.”“Our growers want dependable automation that pays for itself,” said Braden Hellmuth, CEO of Row Ready Pty Ltd. “AgCeptiongives us a fast path to fieldable perception without enterprise overhead. Chili-pepper harvesting is just the beginning.”Row Ready will begin offering the AgCeptionproduct line at the upcoming Gatton AgTech Showcase in Queensland on October 15-16. The product portfolio currently includes:• AgCeptionGrain-o-Scope™ — seed & ear-height phenotyping for corn, soybeans, and other grains• AgCeptionBroomrape Detection — early detection and mapping for parasitic weed pressure• AgCeptionHarvest Loss Monitoring — real-time losses to optimize settings and speed• AgCeptionGreenhouse Module — greenhouse phenotyping and task automation under glass• AgCeptionBee2Bee™ Hive Sensor — colony monitoring and actionable alerts for commercial pollinators• AgCeptionSelective Harvest — maturity detection, 3D localization, and approach estimation• AgCeptionPathogen Detection System — food-safety risk localization and mapping• AgCeptionControl Suite — perception, targeting, tracking, and multi-module control for integrators and OEMs________________________________________About Laudando & Associates LLC (L&A)L&A is a California-based AgTech company building modular perception and automation technologies that help growers and small OEMs achieve AI with ROI. AgCeption™ combines edge devices, data pipelines, labeling tools, training, deployment, telemetry, and MLOps into a farmer-first stack backed by an AWS portal and profit-share licensing options. Recent news: AgCeptionregistered on the USPTO Principal Register (Reg. No. 7,950,234; Class 9; registered Sept. 16, 2025).About Row Ready Pty LtdRow Ready is an Australian implement developer and integrator focused on practical, reliable field automation. The company partners with growers to translate real-world needs into durable equipment that improve yields, quality, and labor efficiency.Media ContactsRow Ready Pty LtdBraden Hellmuth+61 403-556-186braden@rowready.com

