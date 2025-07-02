L&Aser farm_ng Amiga Robot in the L&A ParkingPlot

Company engaged by leading VC firm, begins competitive auction for AgCeption™ AI brand

Our best efforts to help the American farmer weren't good enough” — Chris Laudando

CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laudando & Associates LLC (“L&A”), the pioneering California AgTech developers behind the patent-pending L&Aser™ herbicide-replacement technology and the AgCeption™ brand of AI tools for growers & OEMs, has announced major developments related to ongoing industry pressure to cease its operations in the United States.L&A has opened its revolutionary laser weeding technology, the L&Aser™, to independent farmers & researchers around the world under the company's dual licensing model. The release and open-use licensing terms can be found on L&A's GitHub repository . This open release precedes the adjudication of purported patent-infringement claims made by Carbon Robotics, Inc. against L&A in Federal District Court Case No. 2:24‑cv‑03012-DAD-JDP , as the company anticipates a default judgement will be rendered against it by the court today due to a lack of sufficient funding. "Litigation costs were expected to balloon to $2-3M USD subsequent to the court granting a preliminary injunction against L&A", said Chris Laudando - Founder & President. "The order halts our delivery of 3 separate L&Aser™ sales in the United States & Australia, and its conditions prevent farmers around the world from purchasing our affordable herbicide-circumventing product."Like herbicide-resistance, global demand for chemical free weeding solutions has surged. Multiple new laser weeding companies have emerged over the past 8 months as a bootstrapped L&A has been embroiled in costly federal litigation that has yet to reach the Markman hearing stage. L&A's patent-pending technology offers the lowest $/watt, highest throughput laser weeding embodiment allowable by physics, making it accessible to all farmers - big & small - whose toolbox for weed control is over-reliant on increasingly ineffectual legacy chemistry. "The litigation has served as a de facto block to market access and industry cooperation across all L&A business units, including our non-recurring engineering services business, AgCeption™ AI & perception business, and our Catalyzer program for bootstrapped farming entrepreneurs," noted Laudando.Public interest surrounding L&A's decision to open its technology prior to trial has also surged, as a struggling American AgTech industry debates the implications of being the only western democracy that intends to block farmer access to the L&Aser™. A recent AgFunderNews article underscores the significance of the case and highlights L&A's promise to farmers; a promise to open its technology if existentially threatened by lawfare. However, the increased exposure has opened up three significant opportunities for the company in recent days.First, L&A has been engaged by a leading Brazilian-Saudi venture capital firm focused on private technology companies' direct investments and expansion into international markets. Second, the company has identified a prospective buyer for its AgCeption™ AI brand, specifically it's AgCeption™ Corn-o-Scope technology. Third, if the company successfully completes a transaction for its AI-powered combine harvester phenotyping technology, it intends to use the proceeds from the sale and the retained commercial value of the L&Aser™ under its dual licensing to complete a technology transfer & company relocation into Australia, which has prioritized National Innovation Visa grants (subclass 858) for AgTech companies - and where Carbon's U.S. patent claims have been denied due to a lack of inventiveness."Our best efforts to help the American farmer weren't good enough," stated Laudando. "Herbicide resistance and labor costs disproportionately harm small & medium sized farmers, but our hands are tied. The best we can do now is seek innovation asylum in a country that has prioritized AgTech. One that allows farmers to purchase their laser weeder of choice - even if that choice is existentially threatening to a $60B/year GM-seed + chemical herbicide industry."About Laudando & Associates LLCLaudando & Associates LLC (L&A) is an elite AgTech company committed to advancing agriculture through the development of cutting-edge hardware technology. Inventors of the patent-pending L&Aser™ laser-weeding technology and the AgCeption™ brand of automation perception & phenotyping tools. L&A delivers practical, high-tech, and high-ROI automation products to farmers seeking alternatives to incumbent farming systems.

