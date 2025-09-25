L&A Announces U.S. Trademark Registration of AgCeption®

UPSTO AgCeption® Trademark Registration Notice

L&A's AI Brand Expanding into Australia with the Patent-Pending L&Aser™.

AgCeption® was built for the people doing the work—farmers, small OEMs, and integrators who’ve been shut out of enterprise AI” — Chris Laudando

CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laudando & Associates (L&A) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has officially registered AgCeptionon the Principal Register (Reg. No. 7,950,234, Class 9; registered September 16, 2025). This registration covers electronic plant and weed identification hardware and software for edge computing—validating the company's flagship, farmer-first perception platform.“AgCeptionwas built for the people doing the work—farmers, small OEMs, and integrators who’ve been shut out of enterprise AI,” said Chris Laudando, President of L&A. “With our brand mark registered, we’re going to accelerate new application development—putting our tools and model-building workflows into the hands of the ‘little guy', with fair licensing deals that include profit share.”AgCeptionemphasizes 'AI with ROI' by focusing on terrestrial automation process improvement. The brand's automation point-problem focus drives top/bottom-line benefits on the farm and reveals the company's unique ground-up approach to contiguous crop lifecycle data aggregation. "We solve problems that cost farmers money and let them archive their data for future AI-discovery or monetization. We don't sell data collectors that promise future AI-discovery and ROI", added Laudando.The AgCeptiontool suite offers pure perception sensor integrations and sensor retrofits to improve the efficiency or performance of existing machinery, equipment, and infrastructure. Using the AgCeptionML pipeline, farmers and OEMs can accelerate "unique to the farm" model creation using the company's proprietary automations and closed-loop feedback between AgCeptionhardware on the farm and the AgCeptionPortal hosted on AWS.Whereas many AgTech companies embed perception in their product, implement, or robot, AgCeptionoffers stand-alone perception building blocks engineered for small and mid-sized teams that don’t have in-house AI/ML engineers or big-budget development partners. Customers can leverage one piece or the whole stack—edge devices, data pipelines, labeling tools, model training, deployment, telemetry, and MLOps—on their timelines and budgets.Additionally, every AgCeptionlicensing deal includes a profit-share for farmers, integrators, or OEMs who choose to share data or models with the broader industry. L&A believes this farmer-first focus aligns incentives, accelerates innovation, and ensures that those closest to the field participate in the upside they help create.The AgCeptionproduct family continues to grow, and today includes:The AgCeptionGrain-o-Scope™ — Seed & ear-height phenotyping for corn, soybeans, and other grainsThe AgCeptionBroomrape Detection — Early detection and mapping for parasitic weed pressureThe AgCeptionHarvest Loss Monitoring — Real-time visibility into losses to optimize settings and speedThe AgCeptionGreenhouse Module — Greenhouse phenotyping and task automation under glassThe AgCeptionBee2Bee™ Hive Sensor — Colony monitoring and actionable alerts for commercial pollinatorsThe AgCeptionSelective Harvest — Maturity detection, 3D localization, and approach estimationThe AgCeptionPathogen Detection System — Food safety risk localization and mappingThe AgCeptionL&Aser™ Control Suite — For L&A’s patent-pending L&Aser™ weeding platformAbout Laudando & AssociatesLaudando & Associates (L&A) is a California based AgTech innovator that builds modular perception and automation technologies to help growers and small OEMs advance agriculture automation without enterprise budgets. From the greenhouse to the field to the shed, L&A delivers products with measurable ROI, open interfaces, edge-ready pipelines, and profit-sharing that rewards data contributors.Partner & Sales Inquiries: Contact chris@laudando.comEditor’s note: A copy of the USPTO registration certificate is available upon request

