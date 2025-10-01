Scotwork North America Releases Free On-Demand Webinar: Ready For Renewals?
Scotwork North America releases its latest webinar 'Ready For Renewals?' with techniques for successfully negotiating contract renewals.
• Luc Bertram, Vice President, Global Key Accounts & Sales Excellence, Ingredion
• Miranda Rohrbough, Vice President of Sales, Scotwork North America
The session offers practical insights into securing the best possible outcomes during renewal negotiations. Drawing from real-world experiences, Bertram and Scotwork’s negotiation experts provide a framework that clarifies best practices—and, at times, challenges conventional wisdom. For example, Rohrbough shares how opening a renewal discussion by explaining why a client shouldn’t renew can ultimately secure a stronger extension.
“Contract renewals aren’t just administrative exercises,” said Buck. “When done strategically, they are opportunities to strengthen partnerships, reset expectations, and create new value for both parties. This webinar delivers the tools leaders need to approach renewals with confidence and creativity.”
The Ready For Renewals? webinar is now available on demand and free of charge: https://www2.scotworkusa.com/PressReleaseReadyForRenewalsRecording
About Scotwork North America
Scotwork, founded in 1975, has been a global leader in negotiation training, consultancy, and capability development for over half a century. Our methodology is built on blending theory and practice, bolstered by real-world experience and analytics. Through training programs, advisory services, and coaching, Scotwork helps individuals and organizations raise the probability of successful negotiation outcomes.
For more information about Scotwork North America or to arrange an interview with a negotiation expert please contact Trevor Murphy.
Trevor Murphy
Scotwork NA
+1 3239726830
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.