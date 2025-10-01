Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,080 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,580 in the last 365 days.

Scotwork North America Releases Free On-Demand Webinar: Ready For Renewals?

Scotwork's Webinar 'Ready For Renewals?' is On-Demand for Free

Scotwork's Webinar 'Ready For Renewals?' is On-Demand for Free

Scotwork North America releases its latest webinar 'Ready For Renewals?' with techniques for successfully negotiating contract renewals.

Contract renewals aren’t just administrative exercises. When done strategically, they are opportunities to strengthen partnerships, reset expectations, and create new value for both parties.”
— Brian Buck, CEO Scotwork North America
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The roundtable discussion, hosted by Brian Buck, CEO of Scotwork North America, brings together a panel of seasoned experts to share proven strategies for maximizing the value of contract renewals. Panelists include:

• Luc Bertram, Vice President, Global Key Accounts & Sales Excellence, Ingredion

• Miranda Rohrbough, Vice President of Sales, Scotwork North America

The session offers practical insights into securing the best possible outcomes during renewal negotiations. Drawing from real-world experiences, Bertram and Scotwork’s negotiation experts provide a framework that clarifies best practices—and, at times, challenges conventional wisdom. For example, Rohrbough shares how opening a renewal discussion by explaining why a client shouldn’t renew can ultimately secure a stronger extension.

“Contract renewals aren’t just administrative exercises,” said Buck. “When done strategically, they are opportunities to strengthen partnerships, reset expectations, and create new value for both parties. This webinar delivers the tools leaders need to approach renewals with confidence and creativity.”

The Ready For Renewals? webinar is now available on demand and free of charge: https://www2.scotworkusa.com/PressReleaseReadyForRenewalsRecording

About Scotwork North America
Scotwork, founded in 1975, has been a global leader in negotiation training, consultancy, and capability development for over half a century. Our methodology is built on blending theory and practice, bolstered by real-world experience and analytics. Through training programs, advisory services, and coaching, Scotwork helps individuals and organizations raise the probability of successful negotiation outcomes.

For more information about Scotwork North America or to arrange an interview with a negotiation expert please contact Trevor Murphy.

Trevor Murphy
Scotwork NA
+1 3239726830
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Scotwork North America Releases Free On-Demand Webinar: Ready For Renewals?

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more