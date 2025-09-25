Scotwork North America Adds Negotiation Consultant

Nathan Leehman, Scotwork North America Negotiation Consultant

Leader in Negotiation Training and Consulting Brings on New Team Member

Nearly three out of four frontline negotiators can’t identify long-term gains from their deals. Nathan will help improve the dealmakers we work with across North America.” — Alexandra Holtzman, Scotwork North America VP of Client Services

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scotwork North America is pleased to announce that Nathan Leehman has joined its team as a Negotiation Consultant effective immediately. Nathan brings a wealth of experience to the role in negotiation strategy, training, and leadership. He continues a legacy connection to Scotwork: his father, John Leehman, served as a trusted negotiation consultant with Scotwork North America for many years and shared, “I’m thrilled Nathan joined Scotwork North America. I shared negotiation insights with him for the 15 years I worked as a consultant!”About Nathan LeehmanNathan Leehman is a seasoned professional with career spanning roles in both strategic advisory and operational leadership. As a graduate of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, Nathan has applied negotiation frameworks across various sectors, including driving the largest tire replacement contract in the history of Michelin North America, with revenue exceeding $500 million. Nathan also developed and operated one of the highest-rated specialty running retail stores in the United States.Scotwork North America’s Vice President of Client Services, Alexandra Holtzman , shared, “Nathan’s deep expertise, combined with his personal connection to Scotwork’s history, makes him a natural fit for our team. Nearly three out of four frontline negotiators can’t identify long-term gains from their deals. Nathan will help improve the dealmakers we work with across North America.”With a lifelong exposure to negotiation practices—see his father, John’s, longstanding service with Scotwork in North America, mentioned above—Nathan combines a deep respect for proven methodologies with creativity in adapting to evolving business environments. Nathan’s approach emphasizes preparing negotiators to think flexibly, act decisively, and achieve outcomes that align with strategic objectives.About Scotwork North AmericaScotwork, founded in 1975, has been a global leader in negotiation training, consultancy, and capability development for over 50 years. Our methodology is built on blending theory and practice, bolstered by real-world experience and proprietary research. Through training programs, advisory services, and exclusive AI-enhanced digital support, Scotwork helps individuals and organizations reliably create successful negotiation outcomes.

