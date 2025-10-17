Scotwork North America Launches AI-Enhanced Preparation Tool to Empower Negotiators

Scotwork North America says it's showtime for AI-driven negotiation preparation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scotwork North America is proud to announce the launch of its AI-driven Preparation Tool, a next-generation enhancement to its existing negotiation toolkit that embeds artificial intelligence directly into the preparation process. This new capability is designed to help negotiators whether in procurement, sales, operations, or leadership roles, streamline and elevate their negotiation planning, execution, and outcomes.“We’ve spoken with many negotiators about how they currently use AI, and their practices and tools vary widely. One thing has become clear: There haven’t been any tools specifically designed for negotiators until now,” said Brian Buck , CEO of Scotwork North America, who spearheaded the development of the tool.AI Built for Negotiators“Our research shows that only 24% of frontline negotiators prepare appropriately at the outset of a negotiation,” Buck explained, demonstrating the enormous potential value of AI-assisted preparation for frontline negotiators and their deal outcomes.Because AI is built in, negotiators no longer need to switch between different tools to explore negotiation variables, brainstorm possibilities, or draft opening arguments.Key capabilities of the AI-enhanced Preparation Tool include:• Identifying relevant variables and tradeables• Generating and refining compelling opening statements• Organizing and prioritizing negotiation issues• Assessing relative power dynamics• Flagging critical questions and lines of inquiry• Jump-starting creative possibilities, enabling negotiation teams to focus on strategic goalsEarly Feedback Strong Across Business RolesScotwork’s beta test programs have yielded exceptional feedback from a variety of business leaders in a variety of functions including sales, finance, and procurement.Access through Training and Ongoing UseThe AI-enhanced Preparation Tool is available to all participants of Scotwork’s Advancing Negotiation Skills curriculum. Participants begin using the tool during their course, and retain access to it within the Scotwork Toolbox for real-world negotiations.About Scotwork North AmericaScotwork is a global leader in negotiation training and consulting, helping individuals and organizations make better deals, more consistently. In North America, Scotwork works across industries—finance, procurement, sales, healthcare, technology, and more—to build negotiation capabilities that deliver measurable value.For more information or to schedule a demonstration of the AI-enhanced Preparation Tool, please contact Trevor Murphy, Marketing Director.

