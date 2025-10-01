NASEF Celebrates Addition of 37 International Esports Education Leaders to Its Program for Scholastic Fellows & Mentors

NASEF Scholastic Fellows and Mentors Hail From Around the World Global participants are honored to join the program and earn the coveted designation of NASEF Scholastic Fellow. NASEF is equipping and building a global community of educators who leverage esports for education.

Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations' Renowned Professional Learning Community for Educators Leading Career-Driven Scholastic Esports Programs

Educators arrive with incredible creativity and leave with refined, impactful projects that benefit students worldwide.” — James Wood, NASEF Fellows Advisor and Programs Adminstrator

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF) is pleased to announce its sixth annual Scholastic Fellows Cohort, welcoming 37 passionate global leaders into its acclaimed Scholastic Fellows and Mentors program. The continued growth and increasing strength of the program reflects both the growing recognition of esports as an educational tool and NASEF’s expanding global reach, as it continues its mission to transform education through esports.The NASEF Fellows program connects innovative educators and esports leaders across the globe. Fellows engage in personalized coaching, workshops, and collaborative sessions to design and implement capstone projects—curricula and resources that merge play with purposeful learning. These projects are shared in the NASEF Community Library , freely available to leaders everywhere who are seeking to inspire students, players, and coaches through esports.Scholastic Mentors in the program are distinguished alumni of past cohorts. They are an important part of the overall program, providing guidance and leadership based on their experience. Mentors help current Fellows maximize the impact of their projects and foster a sense of community that extends far beyond the program year.“The Fellows represent the leading edge of innovation in education,” said James Wood, NASEF scholastic programs administrator. “Educators arrive with incredible creativity and leave with refined, impactful projects that benefit students worldwide. By combining their expertise with the power of esports, they’re helping youth make connections between their passions for esports and future career opportunities. Watching these ideas come to life and spread across classrooms globally is inspiring.”Since its launch, the Fellows program has grown into a cornerstone of NASEF’s efforts to support educators and students alike. Today, more than 175 leaders in over 30 countries have participated, generating a robust library of resources that empower teachers to launch and sustain meaningful esports programs in schools and communities. This year’s additions will further expand that body of knowledge, equipping more educators to engage youth through esports.“The NASEF Scholastic Fellows and Mentors embody the future of education and esports,” said Gerald Solomon, NASEF executive director. “They’re not only leading change in their own schools and communities, but also shaping the global landscape of scholastic esports. We are honored to support their vision and amplify their impact.”The complete list of Fellows and Mentors is available in this blog post: https://www.nasef.org/blog/nasef-celebrates-the-addition-of-37-international-esports-education-leaders-to-its-renowned-program-for-scholastic-fellows-and-mentors Learn more about the NASEF Scholastic Fellows and Mentors by following the hashtag #NASEFFellows on X/Twitter and LinkedIn. Profiles and video introductions of the new cohort will be shared throughout the year.About NASEFNASEF equips education, community and industry leaders to maximize the potential of scholastic esports. As a non-profit, NASEF supports leaders and youth to develop career and professional skills through a unique blend of play and learning. Using its research-backed approach, NASEF guides organizations around the world striving to make impacts through scholastic esports.NASEF operates under the umbrella of the World Wide Scholastic Esports Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The International Esports Federation has entrusted NASEF with training and supporting its 130+ member federations as they undertake development of scholastic esports programs. Find NASEF at NASEF.org and on X/Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.# # #

Quick snapshot of scholastic esports from the CA championship event.

